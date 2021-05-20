Why and how to implement NVMe power management

Fast, reliable NVMe SSDs have revolutionized data storage. There's a downside to NVMe SSD technology, however: high power consumption.

Fortunately, the NVMe specification offers numerous power management features. Here's what you need to know.

Why NVMe power management is important NVMe power management is necessary to achieve an acceptable balance between platform thermals and total power consumed by the SSD. Even though the form factor defines maximum power for an SSD, the host can use NVMe power states to change the amount the SSD consumes, said Imran Hirani, director of product architecture for Taiwan-based enterprise SSD manufacturer Phison Electronics Corp. That change is based on the desired access pattern, as well as the maximum available thermal solution and airflow for the system. "Client drives use nonoperational power states to achieve longer battery life, as client drives are idle most of the time," Hirani said.

Key power management technologies and features A host can access NVMe power management features in three different ways: To set the power state conditions for the Autonomous Power State Transition feature, use the set feature command (FID=0xC, APST). The SSD will then transition to different power states based on the set condition.

Use the set feature command for power management to change a current SSD power state.

Use the set feature command for host-controlled thermal management to establish two temperature thresholds. The device will automatically transition to the lower power state once it reaches the set temperature.

Best methods for using NVMe power management NVMe power management is based on the workload and the available thermal platform. It will vary between client, data center and enterprise SSDs. "For client SSDs, since the drive is idle most of the time, APST NVMe power management is the best method, as the drive will transition to a lower power state based on the set idle time limit," Hirani said. Data center SSDs, meanwhile, typically use the NVMe power management feature to limit maximum SSD performance for specific workloads to achieve balance between performance and thermal budget requirements. "Since enterprise SSDs are active most of the time, they can use the thermal management feature to make sure the device doesn't overheat and trigger the thermal shutdown condition," according to Hirani.