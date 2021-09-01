The differences between SLC, MLC, TLC, QLC and PLC

Flash, a.k.a. NAND, SSDs continue to be a hot topic for IT pros. They are found in storage arrays, NAS, appliances,...

drives and PCIe memory cards. Flash SSDs have rapidly become part of every storage acquisition discussion, but making those purchasing decisions can be difficult.

There are very compelling reasons for flash to have single-level cell (SLC), multi-level cell (MLC), triple-level cell (TLC), quad-level cell (QLC) and even penta-level cell (PLC) flash SSDs, including performance, power efficiency, availability and reliability.

So, how to choose? The rest of this article will go into greater depth for each of these technologies, with the exception of PLC. PLC is still being perfected. Current fab yields are too low to ship cost-effectively, but expect that to be fixed over time. That leaves SLC, MLC, TLC and QLC. Before going into greater depth, here are the general rules of thumb to choosing the correct SSD technology:

What does this all mean? When the lowest latency is required, SLC is a good choice. Then again, other proprietary technologies such as Samsung Z-NAND or Intel Optane storage class memory -- a.k.a. 3D XPoint -- might be better choices with lower latencies and higher endurance, albeit at significantly higher cost. When highest capacity is the primary driver with adequate read and write latencies, QLC is the best choice. Although, TLC's higher reliability and write endurance might be a bigger factor than QLC's lower cost and higher capacities. Choosing an SSD is a matter of tradeoffs.

The caveat that has held back flash SSDs is that they're generally more expensive than HDDs when measured on a dollar-per-gigabyte basis. They're generally inexpensive when measured as dollar-per-IOPS or dollar-per-gigabyte throughput. But capacity is the criterion or tail that wags the IT storage dog. Data generation and capture is on an exponential rising curve from IoT, 5G, AI and machine learning. Capacity is a major criterion.

1. Cost vs. capacity The flash industry's answer to flash SSDs' cost and capacity issues has taken two non-mutually exclusive paths. The first is adding bits per cell, aka a memory cell. Each cell accepts a certain number of bits. Each bit is registered as a 1 or 0. Every bit that's added to the cell exponentially increases cell capacity by increasing the number of states a cell can have by 2n, where "n" is the number of bits in the cell. SLCs are 21 or 2 states; MLCs are 22 or 4 states; TLCs are 23 or 8 states; QLCs are 24 or 16 states; and PLCs are 25 or 32 states. The same wafer size produces twice the density as the previous bits per cell technology. That increases capacity, while reducing cost per gigabyte. Multi-level flash differs greatly from single-level flash in terms of endurance. The second capacity increase path is the move from planar, or 2D technology, to 3D. The 3D technology enables NAND cells to be layered up. It took some time for NAND manufacturers to master 3D layering; they can now deliver 3D NAND flash chips commonly with 96 layers and more. 3D technology greatly increases flash SSD capacities, while, again, lowering the cost per gigabyte. It's important to note there are no 3D SLC chips yet. More bits per cell and more layers per chip increase flash SSD capacities, while reducing cost per gigabyte. The good news is that flash SSD capacity density has improved very quickly. The bad news is that there is no free lunch and causing significant tradeoffs with these technologies.

3. Tradeoffs in endurance and reliability Each bit added to flash NAND cells reduces endurance by an order of magnitude or 10 times. Flash NAND cell endurance is measured as the number of writes before the cell wears out. SLC is rated at approximately 100,000 write cycles per cell. MLC is rated at approximately 10,000 write cycles. TLC is rated at approximately 1,000 write cycles. QLC is rated at approximately 100 write cycles. And PLC is estimated to be rated at approximately 10 write cycles. Cell endurance and flash SSD endurance aren't the same thing. The two major factors that affect flash SSD endurance are the effectiveness of the flash controller's wear-leveling algorithm and the total amount of flash NAND in the SSD. Flash SSD-rated capacities don't reflect the total flash capacity within the SSD. There is a significant amount of flash NAND capacity overprovisioning within the SSD. That overprovisioning is used to replace worn-out memory cells. The amount of flash SSD overprovisioning varies. Generally, as the bits per cell increase, so does flash SSD overprovisioning. Greater capacities equal more cells to wear-level, which increases SSD endurance. SLC, MLC, TLC and QLC flash have different performance levels and price points. Flash SSD endurance is commonly rated at terabytes written (TBW). It's also rated as the number of drive writes per day (DWPD). DWPD translates into TBW. Vendors warranty their drives to DWPD or TBW. In a nutshell, it's the amount of data that can be written to the flash SSD before it wears out. For example, a 1 TB 3D TLC drive rated and warrantied at 0.66 drive writes per day will have an approximate 1,200 TBW rating. That's a lot of writes over that timeframe. But what if that 1 TB drive is 3D QLC? It will cost much less, but it's likely to have a much lower DWPD and TBW at approximately 10% or 120 TBW. That number can increase if the amount of overprovisioning also increases.