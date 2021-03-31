Set up persistent storage for containers in the cloud

Persistent storage for containers is a common need among enterprise users, including those who run workloads in the cloud.

Container instances are ephemeral; once an individual container is destroyed, it leaves nothing behind. As a result, workloads that require persistence -- whether by saving state and work products or accessing a shared database -- must interface with external systems.

To meet this need, management platforms like Docker and Kubernetes, as well as cloud container management services from AWS, Azure and Google, provide mechanisms to connect to storage volumes, network file systems and databases.

Because there are many ways to implement persistent storage for containers in the cloud, admins must choose the option that is best for their unique storage needs.

Background on CaaS and Kubernetes Containers as a service (CaaS) offerings have become increasingly popular alternatives to self-managed Kubernetes installations because of their convenience, portability, security, scalability, performance and flexibility. The versatility of cloud-hosted containers, which can use a panoply of cloud providers' native services, is a significant incentive for organizations that prefer online services to private container infrastructure. Kubernetes has become the preferred cluster management platform. It is available through offerings like Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). Nonetheless, cloud users still have several options to provision cluster nodes using either dedicated compute instances like Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud or on-demand container instances through services like AWS Fargate, Azure Container Instances or GKE node auto-provisioning. Admins often use persistent volumes with a Kubernetes feature called StatefulSets, an API that manages the deployment and scaling of a set of pods. Regardless of how admins deploy cluster nodes, the Kubernetes control plane offers several ways to connect to persistent volumes and file shares, including those created by cloud storage services.