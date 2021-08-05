How the CXL interconnect will affect enterprise storage

Compute Express Link is an open source memory interconnect. It specifies how to deliver high-performance interconnects between memory and CPUs, GPUs, TPUs and other processors.

Architected for optimal speed, latency and shared resource coherency, CXL will have an effect on future data storage architectures. While that may take some time, admins can take steps now to better understand the CXL interconnect and how it works.

Some background on CXL Vendors including Intel, AMD and Nvidia support CXL. The technology became a trending topic when memory and storage vendor Micron decided to shift away from 3D XPoint -- a memory storage technology the company jointly developed with Intel -- to focus instead on CXL for its DRAM and NVDIMM business. Micron's stated rationale, per Sumit Sadana, the company's chief business officer, is that bigger opportunities lie with the higher-performing memory, memory capacities and enhanced memory bandwidth provided by CXL. CXL uses PCIe physical and electrical interfaces. It improves performance over PCIe with three transactional protocols: CXL.io. The main CXL protocol, and one that is very similar to PCI Express 5.0., CXL.io is used for virtualization, configuration, device discovery, interrupts, register access and bulk direct-memory access. CXL.cache. An optional protocol that empowers accelerators to cache system memory to enable CXL coherency. CXL.memory. An optional protocol that grants host processors direct access to accelerator-attached memory. The CPU, GPU or TPU views that accelerator-attached memory as an additional address space, which increases efficiency and reduces latency. The important problem CXL solves is that it eliminates proprietary memory interconnects. Without CXL, every CPU, GPU and TPU has a proprietary connection to memory. CXL is the industry's agreed-upon open standard. This enables different processors to share pools of memory -- a capability that is especially important for AI neural networks, machine learning and deep machine learning systems that commonly use CPUs, GPUs and TPUs. The CXL interconnect for memory is analogous to NVMe for PCIe flash SSDs. Prior to the open industry standard NVMe, every vendor's PCIe flash SSD had a proprietary driver that did not work with other PCIe flash SSDs. Consider that Intel's Optane DC Persistent Memory and Persistent Memory (PMem) can only be used today by Intel CPUs. That's because there is a proprietary interconnect to PMem from the CPU. Intel has stated, however, that it intends to support CXL for PMem in the future.