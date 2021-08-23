Demystify the distributed file system and object storage market

Today's dynamic data storage market can make it a challenge to classify products in a meaningful way. Even when products are similar in nature, they often go by different labels and descriptors.

This is especially true when it comes to the distributed file systems and object storage market.

The only way for storage admins to make sense of this product category is to dig into the details of vendor offerings, determine exactly what they provide and gauge whether they meet their data storage needs.

A broad and varied market Analyst firm Gartner released a report on distributed file systems and object storage in October 2020. The report was part of Gartner's Magic Quadrant series of market research and included a number of storage products and vendors, including Dell Technologies and IBM. The firm described distributed file systems and object storage products as software and hardware platforms based on a distributed architecture that use object and/or scale-out file technology to support the growth of unstructured data. Gartner further classified the products as being able to distribute, replicate or erasure-code data and metadata over a network, as well as across various nodes in a cluster. Even with these qualifiers, the product category is broad and tough to define. For example, Dell Technologies describes its PowerScale and ECS offerings -- both of which are included in the Magic Quadrant for distributed file systems and object storage -- differently. The vendor describes PowerScale as a scale-out NAS platform, and ECS as a software-defined, cloud-scale object storage platform.