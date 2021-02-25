Build an effective edge data storage plan

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend of edge storage. Workloads that used to live in a central data center or network now often reside on remote workers' computers.

As this trend looks to have staying power, organizations should implement an edge data storage plan. A strong grasp of edge storage benefits and challenges, as well as infrastructure considerations, is an important first step.

Benefits of edge data storage Edge storage enables organizations to store data close to where that data is created and processed. This decreases internet bandwidth usage and minimizes cloud storage and data transfer costs. It also enables quick access for systems that need it. One common use case for edge data storage involves IoT devices. These devices produce vast quantities of data. As a result, it's often more practical and cost-effective to store and process that data locally, rather than upload it to the cloud.

Challenges of edge data storage Storing IoT device data is not the only use for edge storage. The coronavirus pandemic has prompted many companies to adopt a remote working model. Data that resides on an employee's personal laptop probably isn't backed up -- it isn't common for an organization to install backup agents onto personal devices. Traditionally, this same data might have been stored on an enterprise file server or in the cloud. In a way, this type of edge data storage is beneficial to the user, as it eliminates the complexities of remote data storage. The user can access the data quickly and efficiently because it is stored locally. This new approach to data storage, however, introduces several challenges for IT professionals, including data protection. Decentralized data is difficult to protect. Data that resides on an employee's personal laptop probably isn't backed up. If the device fails or the user leaves the company, there is a good chance the data could be lost. Compliance is another challenge with edge data storage. Organizations in regulated industries are required to handle certain data sets in a way that guarantees security, privacy and retention. This type of compliance can be difficult to enforce if the data is stored on a user's personal device.