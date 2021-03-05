IT Brand Pulse Awards

00:00 Frankie Berry: Good morning. My name is Frankie Berry, and I'm managing partner and brand leader analyst at IT Brand Pulse. If you have attended Flash Memory Summit over the last 10 years, you've probably seen one of our presentations recognizing industry brand leaders, voted for by IT professionals. We're definitely going to miss celebrating with our flash community this year, but I hope everyone is enjoying the show from home.

00:29 FB: Brand Leader surveys measure the pulse of brand leadership in specific product categories by using results from independent non-sponsored surveys. Our 2020 Flash Brand Leader Survey covered nine flash products: SSD, NVDIMM, computational storage, all-flash SAN array, all-flash NAS array, hybrid HDD/SSD array, on-prem all-flash storage as a service, all-flash scale-out file and object storage systems, and for the first time this year, big memory software.

01:12 FB: To determine the brand leaders, we surveyed IT professionals across six categories of brand leadership: market, price, performance, reliability, service and support, and innovation. Today, we're going to recognize the vendors that IT pros selected as innovation leaders.

01:41 FB: The first vendor we'd like to recognize is Intel. IT pros voted Intel innovation leader for both the SSD and NVDIMM categories. Now, just like us, you may be surprised that Intel beat Samsung in SSD innovation. I believe that IT pros appreciate the innovative Optane technology, that spans NVDIMM and SSD. As more and more on-prem and cloud customers study, evaluate and deploy persistent memory, IT pro appreciation for the Intel Optane brand will certainly continue to grow. Congratulations to our SSD, NVDIMM Innovation Leader, Intel.

02:31 FB: Next up, we would like to congratulate NGD Systems for being voted the Innovation Leader for computational storage. Most IT pros aren't familiar with the inner workings of computational storage, but NGD Systems managed to best the mighty Samsung in voting for brand leadership in this emerging technology arena. This is a testament to the storage presence NGD Systems has maintained with industry marketing organizations and on social media. Congratulations to NGD Systems for being voted the Innovation Leader for computational storage.

03:15 FB: All-flash NAS arrays and hybrid HDD and SSD array are the two categories that comprise the majority of all-flash storage revenue. We'd like to congratulate Dell Technologies for being the IT pros choice for innovation leadership in both of these categories. A perennial winner as brand leader for most types of storage systems, Dell Technologies was also voted the market leader for all-flash SAN arrays, all-flash NAS arrays, hybrid HDD/SSD arrays, and all-flash scale-out file and object systems. Congratulations Dell Technologies for your continued innovation.

04:06 FB: IT pros selected Pure Storage as their innovation leader for all-flash SAN arrays, on-prem all-flash storage as a service, and scale-out file and object systems. This is validation of the well-earned reputation Pure Storage has earned for its ability to innovate on otherwise mature storage technology. Congratulations Pure Storage for being voted an innovation leader.

04:39 FB: Last but not least, in our first annual survey for big memory software, MemVerge was chosen as the leader in all six categories of brand leadership. In the years ahead, I expect this category to splinter as different types of big memory software become available to the market. Congratulations MemVerge for being voted the big memory software Innovation Leader. Let's give a final round of applause for our flash brand leaders, and if you're interested in downloading the survey report, please visit IT Brand Pulse Flash Brand Leaders. Thank you.