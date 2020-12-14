In previous years, the Flash Memory Summit annual conference has taken place in person, but with travel in a COVID-19 world being out of the question, IT pros attended the conference virtually to learn the latest storage tricks and trends, and network with other pros in the industry. Taking place from Tuesday, November 10 through Thursday, November 12, Flash Memory Summit 2020 included keynote presentations -- some with live Q&As -- as well as three days of breakout sessions and an expo floor.

TechTarget's SearchStorage.com partnered with Flash Memory Summit to connect you with industry leaders, strategies and insights to help you meet your organization's unique storage needs.

Here, you will have unlimited access to the keynote and session presentations. To help you get the most out of the virtual conference experience and focus on the content that matters to you, presentations are organized by:

Keynote

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

The keynote presentations are below. Click on the hyperlinks above to get your hands on the other presentations.