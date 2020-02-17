Forget emerging tech, consumption-based pricing booms in 2020

Weigh the pros and cons of technologies, products and projects you are considering.

This is the time of year when we forecast which storage technologies will emerge in the coming months.

My prediction is that the biggest change in enterprise storage in 2020 will not be a new technology or product. It will be the way people pay for data center storage. A decade or so into the cloud era, we are learning what makes the public cloud so popular is not how or where it stores data or its total price. What people like is how the cloud enables them to pay based on how they use resources, shifting their storage cost from a Capex to an Opex consumption-based pricing model. Now they can get that model inside their data centers, too.

The major storage vendors all offer consumption-based pricing through formalized programs such as Dell Technologies On Demand, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) GreenLake, Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services, NetApp Keystone and Pure Storage Evergreen Storage Service. All signal the arrival of what Dell COO Jeff Clarke called an on-demand economy.

These programs include selling storage and other infrastructure through subscriptions, pay-per-use, as-a-service and leasing models. Or, in other words, it's becoming an Opex world where customers can buy technology on-premises just like they would purchase cloud services.