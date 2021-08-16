Five essential steps to build a cloud-native strategy

What makes a digital business digital? For years, industry experts and the media have lauded the rise of digital transformation, with many claiming data to be the new oil. More effective and efficient data use often delivers superior business results, operational efficiencies, better customer engagement and even opportunities to unlock new markets.

Yes, data is an incredibly valuable business asset. But businesses have, in one way or another, been using data for decades to help drive decisions. What makes a digital business digital is not just its ability to use data. Rather, it is the business's ability to analyze that data to make decisions, and then execute on those decisions quickly, ideally much faster than competitors.

There are few places where the importance of data and speed of execution are more combined than in the realm of modern DevOps practices. Specifically, it's in cloud-native and container-based application development and Kubernetes.

To begin, it is important to understand the tie between cloud-native and container-based applications and DevOps success. A 2019 Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) research study of IT professionals whose organizations use containers or plan to use them for production applications in the next 12 months found the following:

Fifty-three percent indicated that their interest in modern DevOps practices was the catalyst for their container interest or adoption.

The three most commonly identified benefits of container technology were better application performance (50%), improved software quality (45%) and better application portability (45%).

This connection between container adoption and application development success is one of the major reasons it is essential for IT decision-makers to understand that containers are not VMs.

Consider this: When VM adoption arose, the benefits were predominately IT-centric; for example, delivering increased infrastructure use along with optimization for IT operation workflows. With containers, the business benefits also accelerated and improved application development. Ultimately, containers can create that link between smart IT architecture decisions and more revenue creation.

Which bring us back to the concept of speed. With the nature of modern business being digital, competitive success using technology is both powerful and fleeting. Gaining a real, long-term edge depends on how well and fast your organization's developers can adapt your technology, services and engagement to changing customer and market needs.

If you approach container support by focusing only on what it means for IT to support containers and cloud-native applications, then your organization will be at a disadvantage. With containers, infrastructure support alone is insufficient to achieve the application development benefits identified above. IT decision-makers need to work with development teams to not just support containers, but to also build a larger cloud-native strategy.

The difference between VMs and containers.