3D XPoint vs. NAND flash: Why there's room for both

In their comparisons of 3D XPoint vs. NAND flash, storage admins shouldn't feel pressure to commit to one over the other. In fact, both technologies have a place in the enterprise.

Let's explore where 3D XPoint memory fits into the memory/storage hierarchy, how it compares to NAND and potential uses.

3D XPoint vs. NAND: Cost and performance 3D XPoint, the basis for Intel's Optane products, is not a threat to NAND flash. A good understanding of system architecture, however, is required to understand why. XPoint's cost/performance tradeoff in systems dictates its use in the enterprise. Although a pyramid is commonly used to illustrate the memory/storage hierarchy, that shape doesn't adequately illustrate the reason that XPoint -- or any memory or storage technology -- can or can't fit there. The graphic below, which is explained in detail in this blog post from my company Objective Analysis, better demonstrates these points.





Memory and storage technologies can benefit a computer's cost-to-performance ratio as long as they follow the series of orbs in this chart. Speed is on the vertical axis and cost is on the horizontal axis. A new layer needs to be faster than the next-cheaper technology, and cheaper than the next-faster technology. So, if XPoint is slower than dynamic RAM, it won't sell unless it's cheaper than DRAM. If it's more costly than NAND flash, it needs to be faster than NAND flash. Intel understands this very well. The company consistently sets its Optane products' prices to fit between DRAM prices and NAND flash prices, and it typically sells them for about half the price of DRAM. This has been tough on Intel because, with 3D XPoint memory being a new technology, the cost to manufacture it is higher than the price at which it sells. Intel sees Optane as such a strategic part of its server platform that the company, by our estimates, has underwritten losses of more than $5 billion to ramp 3D XPoint into volume production. Eventually, 3D XPoint should cost significantly less than DRAM to produce, but it hasn't reached that point yet. 3D XPoint memory uses a production process that is more costly per gigabyte than the NAND flash manufacturing process. This makes it unlikely that 3D XPoint will ever cost as little as NAND -- yet, some XPoint users and nonusers argue that XPoint's technical strengths warrant a higher price. Unfortunately, the market doesn't work that way. When designers choose which technology they are going to use, the deciding factor is whether the system can meet the performance objectives at the lowest cost. Invariably, memory and storage technologies with technical disadvantages nearly always win out over their better-performing, but more costly, counterparts.