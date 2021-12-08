AWS expands managed file service with FSx for OpenZFS

AWS doubled its managed file services in its FSx portfolio this year with new support for OpenZFS, an open source file storage system.

The hyperscaler's Amazon FSx for OpenZFS comes just a handful of months after the addition of Amazon FSx for NetApp OnTap. Additional managed file services sold by AWS include Amazon FSx for Windows File Server and Amazon FSx for Lustre, an open source parallel distributed file system that received two new features in a recent product refresh.

Mai-Lan Tomsen Bukovec, AWS vice president of block and object storage, said the growth of these services comes from customer demand to bring on-premises file workloads into a cloud environment for scalability, eliminating hardware overhead costs and availability for replication or retention requirements.

"Our goal is to get them up in minutes at AWS," she said. "It's what customers ask for. I think you should expect to see more of this."

Storage analysts and consultants described OpenZFS as a popular, proven file system but cautioned that any data moved onto AWS becomes another vector for the ubiquitous hyperscaler's charges and fees.

Dave Raffo, a senior analyst at Evaluator Group, said AWS hasn't shied away from adding new file systems or seeking future vendor partnerships, primarily in an effort to bring everyone into the AWS fold.

"They want as much of your data as they can get," Raffo said. "Once it's sitting up there, they're collecting a check every month."

Customers of Amazon FSx for OpenZFS will be charged monthly with the total bill based on provisioned storage, IOPS, throughput capacity and backup storage along with AWS region transfer fees, where pricing can vary.

AWS also recently expanded services to Amazon FSx for Lustre with two new capabilities, including bidirectional synchronization of file systems with Amazon S3 and options to synchronize file systems across multiple S3 buckets and prefixes, enabling a single file system to reach multiple S3 data sources.