AWS shakes up cloud storage pricing, expands Free Tiers

AWS seeks to lure more organizations into its ever-expanding web of services and products with increased data transfer limits for AWS Free Tier users.

The hyperscaler increased data transfer limits from AWS Regions to the internet, up to 100 GB from 1 GB previously, and increased Amazon CloudFront data transfers up to 1 TB from 50 GB previously, for AWS Free Tier users.

The AWS Regions-to-internet function allows users to move more data from their AWS cloud storage and services, such as Amazon S3 storage or Amazon EC2 cloud computing, elsewhere on the internet. Amazon CloudFront is the AWS service for distribution of web content such as data, video or image files, to end users.

The new limits, announced at AWS Re:Invent this week, are effective immediately for new and existing customers.

The increased limits within the Free Tier are useful for those dabbling in the AWS cloud, but storage experts warn users to keep an eye on their billing pages.

"There is no free lunch with Amazon," said Marc Staimer, president of Dragon Slayer Consulting.

AWS made other changes in its storage portfolio as well. The cloud services giant said it reduced storage prices in three S3 Storage Classes up to 31%, including S3 Standard-Infrequent Access, S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access and Amazon S3 Glacier Flexible Retrieval. AWS also delivered new storage tiers and classes for Amazon S3 Glacier, a data archiving service, and AWS IoT SiteWise, a data service for industrial equipment.

Describing many of AWS cloud services as "good enough" for organizations that want to use cloud services, Staimer said the meter of access, compute, and transfer fees can rapidly tick upwards.

"It’s not free forever," Staimer said. "This is how the pricing works. The more performance, the higher the price."

Free Tier freebies and S3 savings The AWS Free Tier allows users to experiment with AWS' services, albeit with limitations ranging from data caps to time-limited trials, depending upon the service and usage. Depending on the service, exceeding Free Tier limits will invoke "pay-as-you-go" pricing. The Free Tier for Amazon CloudFront no longer includes the one-year trial limit for the service. Other CloudFront Free Tier changes include the removal of the one-year trial limit on 2 million CloudFront Functions per month and increased the number of free HTTP and HTTPS requests to 10 million per month, up from 2 million previously. CloudFront Functions is Amazon’s scripting service for CloudFront. CloudFront is available in 21 AWS Regions worldwide. Ray Lucchesi, president of Silverton Consulting, called the increases a "nice touch" by AWS but wondered what the target audience for the tier would be. "Is it going to be enough for people to use it?" he said. "Probably not. There’s all the transaction costs as well that need to be considered." AWS GovCloud, an isolated AWS region for hosting sensitive and regulated workloads, does not qualify for the increased transfers from AWS Regions to the internet, nor do any AWS China regions. CloudFront data transfer increases also aren’t applicable in China. The Amazon S3 pricing reductions depend on data center regions, with a majority of the reductions in AWS's defined Asia Pacific and US West regions.

Faster Glacier thawing AWS split the Amazon S3 Glacier storage tiers further with the new Amazon S3 Glacier Instant Retrieval storage class. This new archive storage class prioritizes millisecond retrieval for rarely access data, according to AWS. For comparison, S3 Glacier Flexible Retrieval takes one minute for small requests or up to 12 hours later for bulk requests of infrequently accessed data, and the S3 Glacier Deep Archive delivers rarely used or accessed data within 12 hours. AWS said target uses for the Instant Retrieval tier include medical imaging, health records and news media assets. Instant Retrieval commands the highest price among the Glacier tiers at $.004 per GB for storage, compared to $.0036 per GB for Flexible Retrieval or $.00099 per GB for Deep Archive.