StorageOS rebrands, launches SaaS platform for Kubernetes

Ondat, the company formerly known as StorageOS, has expanded its product portfolio with a new SaaS platform, enabling both IT teams and developers to allocate storage for Kubernetes applications.

The online platform marks the first new product launch since the storage startup changed its name in October.

Ondat's new online platform complements the Kubernetes storage software's existing command-line interface and gives a GUI to the abilities and tools of Ondat's persistent Kubernetes container storage platform.

The new online platform enables enterprise IT teams to examine the storage within chosen data centers, monitor storage pool performance and enable customers to deploy their own database as a service for users.

Dave Raffo, a senior analyst at Evaluator Group, said the name change and new online platform mark a more developer-centric focus for Ondat and its products.

Developers don't want to be managing storage, they want to be managing the data. Dave RaffoSenior analyst, Evaluator Group

"They're trying to get away from pitching themselves as storage," Raffo said. "It's not about the storage, it's about the data. Developers don't want to be managing storage, they want to be managing the data."

The platform is currently available to existing Ondat customers in beta with a general release expected in a few months.

New name, new aims The Ondat platform is described by the company as software-defined, cloud-native storage for Kubernetes application development. The platform aggregates all storage across a customer's nodes into a pool, enabling developers to point apps to a singular, persistent storage source rather than provision for every container instance. Ondat executives said the new platform should enable IT administrators to allocate storage faster and easier while Kubernetes-centric developers can remain focused on creating and maintaining stateful apps. "You end up in this scenario where developers have this superpower [with Kubernetes], but the data element was still causing lock-in," said Alex Chircop, founder and CEO of Ondat. The new online platform could increase adoption of the storage startup as web portals and more user-friendly features mark a maturing platform, Raffo said. "Developers don't mind using command lines, that's how they work," Raffo said. "But at some point, IT people are going to have to use these products. They have to make sure the data is backed up, it has the right encryption policies … they're going to use GUIs."