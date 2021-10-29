Datadobi Query Language enables deeply customized migrations

Datadobi, a software vendor specializing in data migrations, has created Datadobi Query Language to organize and prepare unstructured data lakes for migrations.

The Datadobi Query Language, similar in structure and syntax to a SQL framework, is now available via opt-in as part of the Datadobi File System Assessment service.

The new language enables Datadobi customers to customize a pre-migration assessment that identifies specific metadata of unstructured data such as access rates, last modified date and data set user ownership. Users can set migration policies according to metadata as well.

Working with metadata information can save users money on future storage costs, Datadobi claims. Custom migration policies with the programming language can dictate what sort of data is moved to colder storage in the cloud or what should remain immediately available in local hardware.

A scripting language that helps users catalog data also enables Datadobi's technology to become more than a one-time service for customers, said Randy Kerns, senior strategist and analyst at Evaluator Group.

"The next step beyond migration is to do some degree of visualization of your files," Kerns said. "They've gone to the next step of that search, almost a meta-language if you will, of more defining in what you're searching for."

Datadobi partners or customers can use the language, as all features and functions of Datadobi Query Language are derived from DobiMigrate's existing code and reporting tools.

"This has always been there under the covers," said Carl D'Halluin, chief technology officer at Datadobi. "The migration itself could always handle this. Now, it's looking more at the content/metadata side of things."

Datadobi customers have asked for these assessments directly from Datadobi in the past, D'Halluin said. The language puts the ability to create those reports into the hands of the users without the vendor's intervention.

"There are plenty of reasons you might not need data anymore or at the premium price of primary storage," he said. "What we saw was customers all have their particular ways to model ownership of data. … Our intent is to give you a map of your data lake and base your decisions purely on the metadata."