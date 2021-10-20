Spectra Logic unveils Vail data management software

Spectra Logic added new cross-environment data management software to its product line.

This week, the tape storage vendor introduced Vail, storage software that unites data across storage environments under a single namespace. This provides end users with ready access to data, regardless of what storage it resides in. Vail can also reduce costs by optimizing storage between on premises and cloud to minimize egress charges, according to Spectra Logic.

Vail can pull data from public cloud storage, Spectra Logic hardware and third-party storage hardware into a software management layer. Administrators can then synchronize and migrate data across the storage environments, configure policies on where data should be stored or moved and perform other data management tasks.

Vail's goal is universal accessibility and optimized data placement, said David Feller, vice president of product management and solutions engineering at Spectra Logic. Policies on the back end put data in the best places for minimizing storage cost and maximizing application performance, but the object storage front end abstracts all that from the end users' view. In most cases, end users don't care where a file is physically located, as long as they can still access that information, Feller said.

"It doesn't matter where your data is -- on VMs or physical storage -- we present it all as S3. We make it all look like one big pool of storage," Feller said.

Additionally, Vail can connect with Spectra Logic's tape libraries by using BlackPearl, the vendor's object storage platform, as a gateway, Feller said. In this use case, customers would be able to link a tape-based, on-premises, Amazon Glacier-like environment to Vail, giving users access to an archive storage tier.

Vail, which is expected to be generally available in November, doesn't have to run on any Spectra Logic hardware at all, Feller added. Although he didn't provide an exhaustive list, Feller said the software can run on Dell EMC Isilon NAS and any storage tier of public cloud.

