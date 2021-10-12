New tools from Komprise focus on multi-cloud data movement

Komprise has added new Deep Analytics Actions to its unstructured data management software, giving users greater control and visibility into data silos on-prem, in the cloud and across hybrid configurations.

The feature, available as of today, is free and included for all Komprise customers.

Deep Analytics Actions are new search and index tools that can help users find data in file, object and cloud storage. Using metadata generated by the Komprise software and existing information in the data itself, users can now find, copy and move data across their networks according to user policies.

The Komprise API, now expanded with Deep Analytics Actions, can then implement these newly created data collections into other applications. Together, the API and Deep Analytics Actions can make use of existing data in new implementations and eliminate redundant data silos.

Deep Analytics Actions is storage cloud- and hardware-agnostic, according to Komprise, and can be used in conjunction with any data already visible to the vendor's software.

The Deep Analytics Action dashboard is featured in the Komprise client.

'Google' your cloud Krishna Subramanian, president at Komprise, said the new tool should help enterprise businesses automate what's frequently a slow and labor-intensive data collation process. "Imagine a Google search you can act on," Subramanian said. "This is helping IT and business users find specific data sets and use them in a business workflow that was manual in the past." She noted use cases for the tool included corporate mergers -- which frequently result in redundant files as departments consolidate -- or laboratory research, which can benefit from strictly defined data silos separated from other data. The new feature helps eliminate one more obstacle for enterprises using data for more valuable ends, said Marc Staimer, president of Dragon Slayer Consulting. "They're minimizing the amount of data that has to be moved for processing," Staimer said. "By doing some of the analytics ahead of what the major analytical software is doing, you're shortening the time to getting value from your data." The move continues to bring Komprise into competition with other storage products for enterprise data, such as StrongBox Data Solutions, Data Dynamics and Aparavi, and platform-specific software from storage hardware vendors including Dell EMC's ClarityNow or the open source iRODS.