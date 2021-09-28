Pure Storage adds automated storage API, databases on demand

Pure Storage continues expanding its suite of cloud services with Pure Fusion, a new storage service available through the cloud, and Portworx Data Services, the company's new database as a service.

Pure Fusion launches in early access later this year, with general availability expected in the first half of 2022. Portworx Data Services is available in early access as of today, with several open source database options available at launch including Cassandra, Kafka, RabbitMQ and Redis. Portworx Data Services will be generally available in 2022. Several new features for its Pure1 storage management platform are also available.

The automation of storage requests and database generation are powerful and useful new features from Pure Storage, said Scott Sinclair, a senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG).

"There's a massive demand being placed on IT to execute, and to execute much more quickly than they have previously," he said. "What this culminates in is a massive uptick in maintenance … [Pure Storage is] aligning their capabilities to where the market is headed."

Fusion frenzy Pure Storage describes Fusion as a "self-service, autonomous storage-as-code" service aimed at simplifying the lives of both app developers and IT teams monitoring storage needs. The service is a new cloud-based management plane, offering the ability to spin up and partition storage on demand and automate storage provisioning across clouds and on-prem Pure arrays. Developers can commission more storage on demand through a new API. Pure Fusion will allow storage managers to set storage policies and automate storage placement and workloads across local data centers and the cloud. The service can also request additional storage as needed from the cloud for apps facing high usage. Pure Fusion is available to existing Pure customers as a new feature to purchase or on its own as a service in the cloud. "Storage has improved leaps and bounds over the past decade," said Robert Lee, Pure Storage CTO. "But if you look at what the experience is still like for managing traditional storage, by and large [it's] quite a bit of a mess. … We're taking a lot of tasks that were the tricky part of storage management and automating that." The service looks to eliminate the need for app developers to request storage and instead automate the process via API. Fusion is part of Pure1 and will work only across Pure Storage's Cloud Block Store and Pure Storage arrays at this time.

Databases on demand Portworx, Pure Storage's Kubernetes data services software platform, expands with database as a service through Portworx Data Services, which is expected to offer numerous open source database options at launch. Promising "one-click" deployments, the automated service offers curated templates to help expedite database creation, schedule backup policies and allow apps themselves to back up and restore. Similar to Fusion, developers can use their freshly spun up databases through an API or the software's UI. The service, according to Pure Storage, should allow developers to focus on developing and testing their container applications. It will also eliminate the need for storage request tickets and manual provisioning, according to Pure Storage. Similar to Portworx itself, the service will be hardware- and cloud-agnostic. The service is bundled with the Portworx Enterprise service, a paid tier of the Portworx services.

Pure1 management, security updates A trio of new features are also available for the Pure1 management console. The service will suggest appropriate updates to customers' Pure appliances' OS, point out issues that could arise for their workloads during an upload, and schedule updates accordingly. Another new protection feature, Malicious Attack Remediation, offers greater data protection by suggesting data retention and protection snapshot policies used by Pure Storage users with similar workloads. The feature can also make recommendations such as upgrades, support contacts and more. Finally, further Kubernetes container integrations with Portworx will allow the Pure1 panel to show the layout of containers and associated storage. Pure Storage called the addition an extension of the VMware analytics capabilities and can help to map container and storage connections to visually confirm issues.