Hybrid cloud requires more than data management vendor fixes

The challenge of managing modern enterprise storage needs will grow in the coming years, and movements across vendors will also grow more costly.

Hybrid on-prem and cloud storage deployments compose the storage infrastructure of more than 50% of customer organizations, according to numerous storage surveys by vendors and research firms. Hybrid deployments can solve a variety of enterprise needs, such as keeping frequently used data cached and quickly available while moving older, colder data into the cloud. But, as many of these recent surveys note, managing unstructured data across such an environment can escalate in cost and complexity quickly.

A 2020 survey of 1,500 enterprise storage customers by research firm IDC found that 55% of respondents make use of a hybrid cloud environment. The specifics of what IDC considers hybrid cloud storage includes at least some on-prem storage, alongside the use of public or private cloud compute and storage. Hybrid architecture can also vary from just a single cloud provider to multiple clouds, according to IDC's definition.

Most organizations, even if they back up to multiple clouds, realistically make use of the services of just one vendor, said Andrew Smith, a research manager at IDC.

"They might have multiple providers, but their strategy is primarily built around a single provider," he said. "The multi-cloud utopian dream is that enterprises would deploy applications in any public cloud … but that dream is way far off from reality."

The report further noted that 30% of organizations intend to make use of a hybrid cloud, and 16% have no interest in using cloud services.

Many IT enterprise users get direction from executives to utilize multiple clouds to avoid vendor lock-in for services, but they end up using just one primary cloud for a majority of their storage and compute, according to Smith.

"When we ask enterprises why they use multiple cloud providers, the No. 2 reason they have is active guidance from their enterprise to try and mitigate lock-in," he said. "In theory, that's good, but in practice, I'm not sure."

Staying agile with enterprise data and applications is the dream. The manpower and time it would cost to rewrite and redirect applications and storage between platforms leads most IT departments to stick with one choice of cloud, Smith said.

Major public clouds are attempting to make inroads into customers' on-prem data centers through services such as AWS Outposts or Azure Stack. Their exact impact on locking enterprises to just one major cloud remains to be seen, however, he added.

"It's kind of the Wild West over who is going to win the hybrid cloud race," Smith said. "The No. 1 factor for most enterprises is cost. A lot of these data management providers help mitigate those costs."