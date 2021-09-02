Amazon offers NetApp OnTap for managed AWS file storage

Enterprises can now use NetApp's OnTap managed service to migrate on-premises applications that require network-attached storage into AWS.

During the annual AWS Storage Day this week, Amazon and NetApp launched Amazon FSx for NetApp OnTap. Previously, Amazon FSx only supported Windows File Server and open source file system Lustre. Amazon FSx for NetApp OnTap offers a familiar interface and features for on-premises NetApp customers, but the cloud-based service is sold and maintained by AWS.

AWS and NetApp executives said use cases for the service include lifting and shifting on-premises applications to the cloud, disaster recovery and backup of file applications, and building new file applications natively in the cloud.

"This provides customers a really easy path for migrating those applications," said Edward Naim, general manager for Amazon FSx. "It allows them to use all the [tools] they're familiar with."

Amazon FSx features, pricing and flexibility Unlike prior FSx offerings, the managed service of FSx for NetApp OnTap provides additional features which would normally require manual implementation such as software patching, automatic replacement of failing infrastructure, and cloning. Pricing for the service is determined by several factors, including total storage used, throughput, backups, and the user's data center location. The flexibility offered by Amazon FSx for NetApp OnTap enables organizations originally overwhelmed by hybrid or multi-cloud deployments to have a faster on-ramp into the cloud, said John Webster, a senior partner and hybrid cloud analyst at Evaluator Group. "Having the ability to migrate workloads, for example, using the same storage environment on both sides of the migration takes a big load off the shoulders of the users charged with making them successful," Webster said. "They at least know that the storage in the cloud will function the same way and offer the ability to leverage the same features and functionality sets they use on prem." The popularity of NetApp's OnTap among enterprises likely spurred the partnership between the two companies, according to Ray Lucchesi, president of Silverton Consulting. It moves the whole storage into native AWS solutions. It performs better and has more features and functions. Ray LucchesiPresident, Silverton Consulting "NetApp has offered their OnTap services on the [AWS] marketplace for a long time now," Lucchesi said. "It moves the whole storage into native AWS solutions. It performs better and has more features and functions." NetApp OnTap is the company's storage operating system, which can provision storage for numerous vendor databases as well as automatically tier data.