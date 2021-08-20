Government heads to cloud for excess archival storage needs

Government organizations are finding their storage needs increasing, exacerbated by employees working from home due to COVID-19 lockdowns. They're also seeing an exponential rise in unstructured data from state surveillance devices such as police body cameras.

Some municipal organizations are heading to the cloud for their archives, particularly for storing surveillance footage, while others have doubled down on fast on-premises systems. Uses and needs can vary due to laws and regulations for public over private data, but protecting and storing data remains mission-critical to local governments.

Failure to do so can cause innumerable issues. Earlier this month, the Dallas Police Department made headlines when it acknowledged the department permanently lost 8 TB of data earlier this year, after a failed migration from the cloud to an on-premises server.

The loss, originally tallied at 22 GB deleted over several days, included images, documents, videos and other data collected by the department. Some of the lost data included evidence for active criminal cases, resulting in trial delays and released suspects. Department officials have since placed the blame on human error.

Proper policies and safeguards can reduce issues that arise, but government IT professionals are among the vanguard of exponential data growth and management, according to experts.

"Everybody who has a lot of data to manage is overwhelmed," said Marc Staimer, president of Dragon Slayer Consulting. "We're at the beginning of a tsunami of data. We're talking about a once-in-a-million-years tsunami."