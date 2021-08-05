Nutanix, Red Hat partner to ease container app deployment

Nutanix and Red Hat partnered to make it easier for customers to combine their software to build, scale and manage cloud-based containerized and virtualized applications.

The deal calls for the Nutanix Cloud Platform to become the "preferred choice" for hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and the OpenShift Container Platform. Red Hat's OpenShift also becomes the preferred option for full-stack Kubernetes on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes the Acropolis Operating System (AOS) and Acropolis Hypervisor (AHV).

Nutanix AHV joined VMware ESXi and ESX, Microsoft Hyper-V and Red Hat's KVM on the list of hypervisors certified to work with RHEL and OpenShift. The Nutanix-Red Hat partnership also calls for ongoing joint engineering work to ensure interoperability and support for RHEL, OpenShift and AHV.

James Governor, an analyst and co-founder of RedMonk, said certification and joint support is crucial in the HCI market. The partnership also enables Red Hat and Nutanix to "push back" against growing competition from VMware in the expanding market for hybrid Kubernetes platforms, he said.

"OpenShift was the early market leader and has customers in a range of sectors using the platform to modernize software delivery," Governor said. "For Nutanix customers, the deal means a potential pricing lever against VMware, as they can use Nutanix's hypervisor, rather than VMware, if they're adopting the joint solution for infrastructure simplification."

Governor said, if he were a customer or partner, his next step would be agitating for joint discounts and reseller agreements.

For Nutanix customers, the deal means a potential pricing lever against VMware. James GovernorAnalyst and co-founder, RedMonk

Impetus for Nutanix-Red Hat partnership The impetus for the Nutanix-Red Hat partnership was customer interest and demand, according to Ron Pacheco, director of product management at Red Hat. He said Red Hat fielded a "crescendo" of inquiries over the last year or two from customers wanting to run RHEL in Nutanix HCI and, more recently, saw early signs of customers interested in pairing OpenShift and Nutanix HCI. Red Hat OpenShift now has more than 3,200 customers, representing almost four times the number of clients that used it just prior to IBM announcing its acquisition of Red Hat, according to statements made during IBM's second-quarter earnings call last month. IBM announced the $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat in October 2018, and the deal closed in July 2019. Pacheco said Nutanix HCI could serve as a complement to Red Hat OpenShift and help ease hybrid-cloud deployments for DevOps teams with limited resources. He noted Nutanix provides documentation on how to install OpenShift inside Nutanix HCI and certified its Container Storage Interface driver and CSI Operator for Kubernetes to enable the provisioning of persistent volumes. Monica Kumar, senior vice president of marketing and cloud go-to-market at Nutanix, said, in addition to HCI, the Nutanix Cloud Platform also includes unified block, file and object storage, application orchestration, management and disaster recovery capabilities. Many customers use Nutanix with Red Hat technologies to deploy mission-critical applications such as Oracle databases, SAP HANA and Epic Systems healthcare software, she added.