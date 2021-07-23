Pure Storage adds service options for FlashStack, Portworx

Pure Storage has made new pay-per-use options available for FlashStack converged infrastructure and Portworx storage for containerized applications on Kubernetes.

FlashStack, introduced in 2014, combines Pure Storage all-flash arrays and Cisco Systems compute networking infrastructure in pretested, validated reference architectures to address common enterprise workloads. The new FlashStack as-a-Service will give customers a subscription alternative based on consumption, with performance and capacity service-level agreements, proactive monitoring and nondisruptive upgrades.

"Having the ability to manage it in a cloudlike model is really at the core," said Michael Sotnick, vice president of global alliances at Pure Storage. He noted that FlashStack has more than 4,000 customers, and the new full stack as-a-service ties directly to Cisco Plus Hybrid Cloud, due later this year.

FlashStack as-a-Service is a "meet-in-the-channel" option uniting Cisco Plus Hybrid Cloud compute and networking and Pure as-a-Service storage. Partners offer flexible purchase choices for compute and networking, and Pure provides storage and metering in the pay-as-you-go model.

Portworx expands Kubernetes storage options Portworx Cloud Consumption represents the latest expansion of the Kubernetes storage platform, since Pure acquired Portworx in September 2021. The new consumption option lets customers buy storage for containerized applications based on hours of usage, rather than having to buy one or more annual Portworx software licenses in advance, with each tied to a single server. FlashStack converged infrastructure combines flash arrays from Pure Storage and compute and networking from Cisco Systems. Applications that enterprises run on Kubernetes-based container platforms tend to be "bursty" in nature and put variable demands on compute and storage that can be tough to predict, said Gou Rao, co-founder of Portworx and CTO of the cloud native business unit at Pure Storage. Customers often prepurchase compute and storage for their anticipated peak usage only to realize later that they aren't using all of it and they're incurring high cloud costs, Rao said. Under the new Portworx Cloud Consumption model, the software would "intelligently figure out the optimal usage" based on monitoring and measuring the consumption patterns, Rao said. Customers no longer need to buy Portworx licenses per node in advance and can instead pay on an hourly basis. "They're paying exactly and only for what they are using, both on the Portworx front end but also ultimately on the back-end physical infrastructure side as well," Rao said. Portworx software-defined storage runs on commodity hardware and works with any vendor's Container Storage Interface (CSI)-compatible storage, whether on premises or in the public cloud. Portworx can now allocate more physical infrastructure on demand, as customers need it, with the new consumption-based option, Rao said.