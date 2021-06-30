Nvidia finalizes GPUDirect Storage 1.0 to accelerate AI, HPC

The Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage software that Nvidia introduced in late 2019 to accelerate AI, analytics and high-performance computing workloads has finally reached 1.0 status after more than a year of beta testing.

The Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage driver enables users to bypass the server CPU and transfer data directly between high-performance GPU memory and storage, via a PCIe switch, to lower I/O latency and increase throughput with the most demanding data-intensive applications.

Dion Harris, lead technical product marketing manager of accelerated computing at Nvidia, said GPUDirect Storage lowers CPU utilization by a factor of three and enables CPUs to focus on the work they were built for -- running processing-intensive applications.

At this week's ISC High Performance 2021 Digital conference, Nvidia announced that it added the Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage software to its HGX AI supercomputing platform along with the new A100 80 GB PCIe GPU and NDR 400G InfiniBand networking. Nvidia had to collaborate with enterprise network and storage providers to enable the GPUDirect Storage.

Storage vendors support GPUDirect Storage vendors with generally available products integrating GPUDirect Storage include DataDirect Networks, Vast Data and WekaIO. Others with products in the works include Dell Technologies, Excelero, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Micron, NetApp, Pavilion Data Systems and ScaleFlux. Nvidia's Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage software bypasses server CPU to transfer data directly between GPU memory and storage via a PCIe switch to accelerate the performance of AI, analytics and high-performance computing applications. Steve McDowell, a senior technology analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said Nvidia's GPUDirect Storage software will most often see use with high-performance storage arrays that can deliver the throughput required by the GPUs and support a high-performance remote direct memory access (RDMA) interconnect such as InfiniBand. Examples of GPUDirect Storage pairings include IBM's Elastic Storage System (ESS) 3200, NetApp's EF600 all-flash NVMe array and Dell EMC's PowerScale scale-out NAS system, he said. GPUDirect Storage is designed for production-level and heavy research deep-learning environments. Steve McDowellSenior technology analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy "GPUDirect Storage is designed for production-level and heavy research deep-learning environments," McDowell said, noting the technology targets installations with a number of GPUs working on training algorithms where I/O is a bottleneck.