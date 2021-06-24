New Seagate Exos storage uses self-healing drive technology

Solid-state devices may command most of the headlines in enterprise storage drive technology, but Seagate Technology continues to come up with new capabilities for age-old spinning disks.

The Seagate Exos Corvault petabyte-scale block storage array, due to ship in July, adds autonomous drive regeneration (ADR) technology that the company claims can bring most failing hard disks back into service without a manual drive swap. The ADR-based system can reconfigure the hard disk drive (HDD) to bypass the errant components.

Although the self-healing technology can't provide a fix for every type of HDD problem -- such as failures involving the drive's interface or the system on a chip -- it would address a bad drive head, one of the top causes of HDD failures, according to Ted Oade, director of global product marketing at Seagate.

"If a head goes bad in a conventional RAID array, that drive must be replaced. So, that's what we're avoiding," Oade said.

When an ADR-capable Seagate Exos X18 HDD posts an error, the storage controller receives an alert, offloads data to other drives and removes the problem drive from the logical volume. The HDD and controller work together to diagnose the problem, bypass the failed component and regenerate the HDD's usable platters. The system then rebalances the volume and restores the storage array to full functionality.

Reduces maintenance, e-waste Oade said Seagate studies show the regenerated drive has as much life left as any of the system's other Exos X18 HDDs. So, in the long run, the ADR technology could help Exos Corvault users save on administrative costs and reduce their electronic waste, since they won't have to discard the failed drives. The Exos Corvault array is the first Seagate product to incorporate ADR, although Oade said the self-healing technology is not new. He said the Seagate Advanced Technology Group pioneered the self-healing technology and licensed a different, early implementation to Xiotech, which changed its name to X-IO Technologies in 2011 and later split into Axellio and X-IO Storage divisions, before Violin Systems acquired the latter in 2018. ADR ultimately could see use broader use beyond Seagate, since the company has submitted the technology for standards consideration. ADR works in tandem with Seagate's Advanced Distributed Autonomic Protection Technology (ADAPT), based on erasure coding, to give customers more usable capacity than RAID for data protection. The ADAPT algorithm spreads the data across every drive in the system and speeds rebuilds without significant impact to performance, according to Seagate. Another new component in the Exos Corvault is Seagate's sixth-generation VelosCT chip to power the system's dual redundant storage controllers and optimize the HDD actuators in parallel to improve performance. The Exos Corvault provides 14 GB per second of sequential read throughput, 12 GB per second of sequential write throughput and 17,680 IOPS, according to the product specification sheet.