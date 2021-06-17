Infinidat expands beyond HDDs with new all-solid-state array

The launch of a new all-flash array may be commonplace in the storage industry, but it's hardly routine for Infinidat.

The InfiniBox SSA is the first all-solid-state system for the 10-year-old vendor, based in Israel and the U.S. Infinidat built its business on claims that its petabyte-scale, spinning disk-based storage could compete against all-flash arrays on performance at a lower total cost of ownership.

While storage system vendors shifted to solid-state drives (SSDs) to increase performance, Infinidat used slower HDDs on the backend and focused on deep-learning Neural Cache algorithms and DRAM- and NAND flash-based caching layers on the front end to lower latency and speed data reads and writes.

Even though about 95% of the reads on an InfiniBox system come from DRAM that is an order of magnitude faster than flash, some customers started asking for an all-solid-state option to guarantee sub-millisecond latency on every I/O for demanding database and other important latency-sensitive workloads, according to Infinidat CEO Phil Bullinger.

"This isn't a situation where we say, 'Forget about the product that built the company,'" Bullinger said. "It's an extension of our platform that really is all about being able to service that narrow slice of workloads that, based on their performance expectations, require less than a millisecond latency."

Bullinger said the "sweet spot" for InfiniBox has been high-capacity primary storage for mission-critical workloads requiring 100% availability in the financial, telecommunications, energy, manufacturing and healthcare sectors. Infinidat also does business with cloud service providers, and many of their customers began requesting all-flash storage even when "they may not know why they want it," Bullinger said.

InfiniBox vs. new InfiniBox SSA The InfiniBox SSA uses the same software and deep-learning algorithms that the HDD-based InfiniBox does, but the all-solid-state F4304S eliminates the layer-two cache of SATA SSDs that could hold up to 368 TB. The new array uses only the layer-one DRAM cache, at 2.3 TB, in three active-active-active front-end nodes that run the Infinidat software and handle the customer's application workloads. "In some ways the product is simpler," Bullinger said. "It uses exactly the same software, exactly the same data path architecture, all the same enterprise features. It's still built around the concept of a front-end DRAM cache. But obviously, with an all-SSD backend, we no longer need that intermediate L2 SSD cache in the middle." Bullinger said the InfiniBox SSA improves the bandwidth and performance of the networking pipes within the rack to connect the "active-active-active" nodes on the front end to the expansion trays of persistent flash storage at the back end. The InfiniBox SSA F4304S offers a maximum usable capacity of 546 TB, with SAS SSDs built on triple-level cell flash, and up to 1.092 PB of effective capacity after inline compression and space-efficient snapshots. Infinidat claims the block-only F4304S can deliver 1.5 million IOPS and 25 GiB (26.8 GB) per second of throughput. By comparison, Infinidat's SAS HDD-based F6300 model -- using up to 3 TB of DRAM cache and 368 TB of flash cache -- can hit 2 million IOPS with NFSv3 file workloads and 1.4 million IOPS with block-based Fibre Channel and iSCSI configurations, according to the spec sheet. The F6300 offers 1 PB to 4 PB of usable capacity and 2.5 PB to 10 PB of effective capacity. Infinidat also sells lower capacity F4300 and F2300 InfiniBox models and an InfiniGuard backup appliance.

Sub-millisecond latency Since InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA both deliver 95% of the data reads from DRAM, the latency is generally 20 microseconds (μs) to 40 μs depending on the workload, according to Bullinger. But if the SSA model has to retrieve data from the backend storage, the latency would be 200 μs to 300 μs, compared to more than 1 millisecond with the disk-based InfiniBox, he said. Infinidat customers can "mix and match" the HDD-based InfiniBox and SSD-based InfiniBox SSA "to drive the best TCO" for their application workloads because the systems run the same software, Bullinger said. Infinidat provides tools to help customers move data between the products if, for instance, a workload gets hot, he said. "We also have a lot of remote monitoring and AI-based ops capabilities that allow a proactive approach to looking at how workloads are performing on our products, and if necessary, taking steps to move the data," Bullinger said. But he said the company has no plans to enable clustering of Infinidat racks through large global namespaces because customers don't require that capability. Infinidat Field CTO Ken Steinhardt said the products support active-active replication between InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA systems to "effectively make them look like one single logical system." "If one of them were to experience any kind of issue, the other would be able to provide continuous operation without any human intervention and any loss of data," he said.