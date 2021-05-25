Backblaze B2 update adds more S3 features

Backblaze's latest software update for its B2 cloud storage service integrates more AWS S3 features -- particularly ransomware protections -- while remaining competitive on cost with major cloud providers.

The company's focus for the biannual refresh of its flagship enterprise-grade object storage aims to increase the parity of the service with Amazon's own premium S3 offerings, said Nilay Patel, vice president of sales. The update will also lay the groundwork for Backblaze's own partner API release later this year, according to Patel.

"We've seen a shift of customers using our platform to build their applications," he said. "We're expanding the use cases -- both backup and software as a service and other ones -- [that] small and medium enterprises need."

Backblaze started in 2007 as a consumer-grade cloud backup service. The company launched its business-oriented B2 product in 2015 and has maintained a lone pricing tier of $.005 per gigabyte for storage. Amazon Web Services, for comparison, offers S3 storage starting at $.023 per gigabyte for the first 50 TB per month, with the price dropping for larger amounts.

"A key focus for the company from the very beginning was to make all our products very easy to use," Patel said. "It was very important for us to have that simplistic pricing."

Backblaze, unlike the globe-spanning AWS, currently operates four data centers across the western United States and in Europe. In the name of transparency, the company publishes its hard drive failure information each business quarter.

One new feature included in this update is integration with S3 object lock for any Backblaze B2 customer. The feature prevents objects from being deleted or overwritten for a set amount of time, or indefinitely.

"It's really made to stop ransomware and some human error as well," Patel said.

Other features touted in the new update include general network enhancements to increase speed and availability, as well as integration into HashiCorp's Terraform infrastructure configuration tool through Backblaze's partner program.