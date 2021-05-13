Pure Storage updates management tool, integrates Portworx

Pure Storage beefed up its SaaS-based management tool and integrated the first major Portworx software release since acquiring the container storage startup last fall to kick off its month-long Accelerate Digital 2021 event.

The newly updated Pure1 storage management software gives customers expanded options for self-service procurement and AI-driven resource planning, problem resolution and ransomware protection. Pure also extended the tool's monitoring and management capabilities to Portworx and its Cloud Block Store for Microsoft Azure, on the heels of adding support for AWS late last year.

"We believe people aren't going to run and operate storage. They're going to move everything to a service," said Prakash Darji, vice president and general manager of digital experience at Pure Storage. "The service we're going to give storage managers is performance and capacity SLAs and self-service control to manage, monitor and ensure that SLAs are met."

Darji said the transition to self-service management would be a multiyear initiative across the industry, and he sees the latest enhancements to the newly dubbed Pure1 Digital Experience as a "step in that journey."

Integrating Portworx Another key area of focus for Pure is more tightly integrating its recently acquired Portworx software that enables customers to provision and manage storage for containerized workloads. Pure has provided a standalone service, called Pure Service Orchestrator (PSO), for container-granular volumes based on the Container Storage Interface (CSI) for Kubernetes. But Portworx now embeds the PSO functionality and becomes the primary mechanism for customers to provide storage for Kubernetes workloads. Pure plans to discontinue support for its PSO software layer in January 2022. While Pure continues to sell Portworx as a separate product for use with any vendor's CSI-compatible storage systems, the company made clear that Portworx will go beyond CSI-level capabilities and support additional functionality when paired with its storage systems and management tools. Michael Ferranti, senior director of product marketing in Pure Storage's cloud native business unit, said the Pure1 tool brings in Portworx container storage telemetry to give customers a single pane of glass to manage their applications. He said, over time, Portworx would be able to offer predictive, AI-driven problem resolution similarly to the way Pure does now with its flash arrays. Using Portworx with Pure's flash storage also enables customers to take advantage of features such as data deduplication to reduce their storage footprint and FlashArray's six nines of availability, Ferranti said. In addition, Pure certified Portworx PX-Backup software for use with FlashBlade, its unified file and object storage product, to protect Kubernetes-based workloads.

Supporting cloud-native workloads "It's been less than nine months since Pure Storage acquired Portworx, and this week they’re demonstrating that not only is Pure Storage fully committed to supporting cloud-native workloads, but that they're making rapid progress integrating Portworx into their mainstream storage products," said Steve McDowell, a senior technology analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "Cloud-native is an area with a lot of heat right now. It's also an area where storage has traditionally been an afterthought. IT shops are still figuring out best practices, and it's still anyone's game to win in terms of data management." McDowell cited IBM and NetApp as the most aggressive players in this area, in addition to Pure Storage. NetApp based much of its work on its 2018 acquisition of StackPointCloud, and IBM is integrating its storage offerings with the OpenShift technology it acquired from Red Hat, McDowell noted. Customers who do not use Pure Storage arrays can also take advantage of the new capabilities coming in June with the Portworx Enterprise 2.8 update. Ferranti said Portworx uses the vendor's CSI driver to enable "cloud-like capabilities" such as storage volume provisioning on demand, volume deletion and new space-saving volume snapshots at the array level in an on-premises environment. Portworx can virtualize the volumes and enable container-granular capabilities such as synchronous replication, backup, disaster recovery and encryption at any vendor's storage layer, he said. Portworx tested and certified the 2.8 release for use in Pure Storage flash arrays and VMware Tanzu storage environments, which both support the latest CSI 1.4 specification to enable the new capabilities. Ferranti said CSI 1.4 would enable Portworx to manage the underlying storage array "as if it was an API-driven cloud system." In addition to Portworx Enterprise 2.8, Pure offers its FlashArray and FlashBlade customers a Portworx Essentials option on an unlimited number of Kubernetes nodes for free. Portworx typically limits the use of Portworx Essentials to five nodes and 1 TB of capacity. "I think Portworx will treat Pure as a 'first' among equals but expect that there won't be a lot of non-Pure customers that will go with Portworx while there are still independent vendors that claim to address the needs of the heterogeneous market, including Rancher, OpenShift, etc.," said Eric Burgener, a research vice president at IDC. "Pure will, of course, make the argument that the integration they're doing with Pure Storage infrastructure makes it a better overall solution than, say, Rancher plus some other storage."