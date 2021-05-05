Dell Apex launches data storage, cloud as-a-service options

Dell Technologies drove its stake into the emerging storage-as-a-service turf wars with the official launch of the Apex portfolio the company previewed six months ago.

The Project Apex initiative unveiled in October at Dell Technologies World 2020 transformed into the Dell Apex as-a-Service portfolio with Wednesday's release of data storage, hybrid cloud and private cloud options. Dell trumpeted Apex to kick off its 2021 virtual flagship conference, just a day after Hewlett Packard Enterprise bolstered its GreenLake as-a-service lineup.

Dell Apex and HPE GreenLake, which launched in 2017, compete in the as-a-service market that offers enterprises the chance to buy, deploy and manage on-premises infrastructure and data services in roughly the same way they can in the public cloud. Rivals include NetApp Keystone, Pure Storage's Pure as-a-Service, Cisco Plus and Lenovo TruScale.

For the major storage players, the as-a-service offerings open an avenue to try to reverse the declines in on-premises storage infrastructure revenue they've experienced as customers shift workloads to cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google.

IT organizations often spend months planning for capital expenditures and setting up systems, but the new consumption- and subscription-based as-a-service options can help to reduce that window to weeks, if not days. The shift to an operational-expense model lets them pay only for the infrastructure they use or the services their vendors and their partners manage.

"For Dell, this is a long-term bet on building a more predictable as-a-service revenue stream to replace the lumpier product-oriented CapEx acquisition model they are known for," said Matt Eastwood, a senior vice president at IDC. "For the customer, they get more choice, and they get an IT partner that is equipped to meet them where they are in their hybrid cloud journey."

Shift to consumption-based IT IDC research suggests the pandemic has accelerated the shift to consumption-based models for IT investments to improve business agility, Eastwood said. A 2021 survey of more than 700 IT pros showed more than 60% planned to pay for technology based on consumption. Eastwood envisions Dell Apex holding the greatest appeal for especially large customers with complex, multi-vendor environments and SMBs that favor the simplicity of buying standard services. Customers can use the Dell Apex console to monitor the health metrics of their systems. "The midmarket is where I believe there will be the most reluctance initially. They will come around over time, but they are not typically the earliest adopters of any new technology," Eastwood said.