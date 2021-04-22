Intel breaks silence on effects of Micron's 3D XPoint exit

Intel broke its silence yesterday on technology aspects of Micron's decision to pull the plug on the 3D XPoint memory that the two manufacturing partners had developed to fill the performance gap between NAND flash and DRAM.

"We were as surprised as anyone when Micron made their announcement," Jim Pappas, director of technology initiatives at Intel, said during a live panel discussion yesterday at the SNIA Persistent Memory and Computational Storage Summit.

Panel moderator Dave Eggleston, principal of Intuitive Cognition Consulting, referred to Micron's March news as the "elephant in the room" at the outset of the session entitled "What does the future hold for persistent memory?"

Micron announced on March 16 that it would immediately cease development of 3D XPoint and shift resources to new types of memory-centric products that use the emerging Compute Express Link (CXL) standard to connect compute, storage and any type of memory. Persistent memory technologies such as 3D XPoint target some of the most demanding workloads, including high-performance computing, databases, virtualized infrastructure, AI and analytics.

Intel's Pappas, who chairs the CXL board, said Micron's shift away from 3D XPoint in favor of CXL with other memory technologies was a "non sequitur."

"In my mind, 3D XPoint and CXL are made for each other," Pappas said.

3D XPoint on CXL Pappas revealed Intel product plans "have 3D XPoint going on to CXL in the future." He stressed that he is not part of Intel's product teams but asked the general manager if he could mention the roadmap, which Intel has yet to publicly disclose. Intel sells its 3D XPoint-based solid-state drives and persistent memory modules under the Optane brand name. Although Micron may have left Pappas with the impression that it saw 3D XPoint and CXL as "one versus the other," Micron was well aware that was not the case. Late last year, Saeed Raja, senior director of product management in Micron's emerging products group, sang the praises of new interfaces such as CXL in the context of 3D XPoint dual in-line memory modules (DIMMs) that he said were on the company's roadmap. Raja told TechTarget that CXL could open the door to 3D XPoint memory modules that could work with AMD and Nvidia processors, not simply Intel's CPUs through its proprietary DDR-T interface.

Micron chooses different CXL path CXL is an open standard that allows multiple CPU vendors and multiple memory companies, like Micron, to innovate. "It is absolutely true that you can attach 3D XPoint on CXL, and that hasn't changed," Rajeeb Hazra, senior vice president and general manager of Micron's compute and networking business, told TechTarget in a recent exclusive interview. "The question really is how much value did we see in attaching and focusing on 3D XPoint versus other alternatives that CXL enabled," Hazra said. "As we looked at our technology capabilities, talked to customers and looked at multiple options, we came to the conclusion that it is better for our customers and better for us to go down a path of different kinds of things attached to CXL in the memory space than 3D XPoint, and therefore we terminated our 3D XPoint program." Hazra said Micron found 3D XPoint to be an expensive investment without a "broad, big market" in the near-term foreseeable future. Micron is working on "better alternatives" to address customers' problems, he said, but declined to disclose what they are. Mark Webb, principal at MKW Ventures Consulting, speculated during yesterday's panel discussion at the SNIA event that Micron would focus on putting NAND and DRAM on the CXL bus for hyperscale and data center customers. Meanwhile, Intel would likely need to subsidize Optane/3D XPoint technology -- and "make it up on the system sales" – to keep prices at less than half the cost of DRAM, Webb said. "One of the challenges with Micron not ramping the technology is that it probably won't hit, anytime in the next three years, the kind of volume it would need to get totally competitive costs," Webb said. "But the technology itself can easily be much more cost effective than DRAM if you get the scale up probably to something around two to four times what it is right now."