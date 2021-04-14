Engineering firm thwarts ransomware attack with Nasuni

Using an exploit in an older version of Microsoft SQL Server, cyberattackers successfully deployed ransomware in Dennis Group's network. The building engineering firm used Nasuni's built-in data protection to undo all the unauthorized encryption and restore everything back to an earlier, uninfected state.

The attack occurred on a Friday night in summer 2020 and wasn't discovered until the next morning, when a staff member happened to log on to a work laptop and couldn't access certain files. The intrusion occurred on an old SQL server running legacy SharePoint, and the attackers created admin-level credentials to compromise and spread across Dennis Group's network.

The attack had the marks of professional cybercriminals, said Calen Burr, director of IT at Dennis Group. They had "done their homework" by researching what versions of software Dennis Group was using, figured out how to exploit them and struck when no one was around to stop them.

"The bad guys certainly knew what they were doing," Burr said.

Dennis Group uses Nasuni, a software-defined cloud file storage platform that provides a global file system front end, but stores its data in cloud object storage. Its primary function is to serve as a cloud-based NAS file system for sharing and collaboration across Dennis Group's eight offices, but it has several built-in features such as instant recovery, data protection and ransomware mitigation.

Burr used logs and auditing from security software Dennis Group had at the time to determine when exactly the intrusion occurred, then had Nasuni roll back to before that point. The rollback process took only 15 minutes, after which he had a functioning file system with no trace of ransomware. Additionally, since no one was working during the weekend, Dennis Group lost no important data to the restoration process.

Dennis Group is an engineering firm that designs and builds food processing facilities. It has built food and beverage manufacturing plants for brands such as Dole, Pepperidge Farms, Baskin-Robbins, Heinz and Kellogg's, along with some breweries and distilleries. Headquartered in Springfield, Mass., Dennis Group has four other offices spread across the U.S. and three international offices in Brazil, Portugal and Canada.