MinIO launches trio of enterprise management features

MinIO has launched a set of features that could make Kubernetes management easier for IT administrators.

The new features are Operator, Console and Subnet Health. Together, they simplify the work behind deploying and managing object storage for Kubernetes by providing interfaces and functions familiar to administrators. This allows them to use MinIO's Kubernetes-native object storage platform to its full potential even with limited Kubernetes expertise, according to the company.

MinIO Kubernetes Operator is new software that allows admins to deploy MinIO object storage onto private and public cloud infrastructure. Through custom resource definition APIs, admins create and manage tenants and deploy object storage as a service. Operator, like all of MinIO, can be controlled through APIs, command lines and automation.

However, the new MinIO Console GUI is designed to let admins interact with the entire MinIO suite in a simpler way. With Console, admins can provision multi-tenant object storage with a few clicks, visually monitor Kubernetes clusters' health and perform auditing tasks. IT can also use Console to provide self-service interfaces to development teams.

MinIO is popular among the open source community and developers that think in terms of APIs and command lines, but in order to entice the enterprise market, the product had to reach a broader IT audience, said Jonathan Symonds, chief marketing officer at MinIO. Therefore, it was important for MinIO to design an interface that is friendly to IT admins but still captures the full functionality of MinIO's Kubernetes-native object storage platform.

"There came a need to become more savvy with a GUI that IT liked to consume," Symonds said.

The enterprise also expects a high level of product support, which prompted the creation of Subnet Health, Symonds said. The Subnet Health interface provides a 24-point check on a system's health that includes all the drives, memory, operating system, containers and MinIO components running on it. This can help customers identify the sources of problems more quickly.

Subnet Health is a component of Subnet, MinIO's commercial license. Subnet subscribers get software support through automation and direct-to-engineer interaction, and a subscription is billed monthly and priced by capacity. MinIO is also available for free without vendor support as open source software, and can be found on GitHub.