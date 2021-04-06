New Vast Data Gemini selling model offers better economics

Vast Data has introduced a selling model that lets customers get the hardware component of an appliance at cost from the manufacturer.

Called Gemini, the flash storage startup's new appliance model allows customers to buy integrated appliances loaded with Vast file and object software directly from its hardware manufacturer partners and at cost. This allows customers to upgrade their hardware at their own pace and build asymmetric storage infrastructure, as the Vast Data software works across multiple generations of hardware.

Vast Data Gemini works with the hardware manufacturer and provides transparency on the hardware cost, allowing customers to decide when to make hardware investments based on their performance and capacity needs.

Previously, Vast Data sold appliances with software attached to specific hardware at each capacity tier. Upgrading to more storage capacity also meant more performance, which led to customers paying for performance they didn't need.

This new selling model offers the flexibility of software-defined storage but keeps the appliance in the conversation, said Jeff Denworth, chief marketing officer at Vast Data. From watching Vast customers' buying preferences, Denworth concluded that Gemini was a better path for Vast than going completely software-defined. Customers wanted control of their hardware purchase schedule, but they also didn't want to go to a full subscription when it came to buying file and object storage.

"We're out of the hardware business, but not out of the appliance business, because customers still want appliances," Denworth said.

Since it's not an "array-centric" selling model, Vast Data's Gemini licenses are priced by capacity. Previously, Vast Data's licenses and costs were tied to the hardware component of the appliance.