Fungible computational storage eyes composable use cases

Computational storage startup Fungible is pitching turnkey composable infrastructure to hyperscale customers.

The venture-funded chipmaker on Tuesday introduced Fungible Data Center, a rack of bare-metal gear it describes as "hyper-converged disaggregated composable infrastructure." In layman's terms, the product combines the all-flash Fungible FS1600 storage system with commodity servers and switches, knit together by the Fungible True Fabric network stack and Data Center Composer virtualization software.

Fungible is among a handful of companies developing new storage processing technologies that run data operations close to the compute. The Fungible storage system is based on its F1 Data Processing Unit (DPU) programmable microprocessor. The dedicated offload card hosts the Fungible storage controller and associated data services. Block storage and compute resources scale independently for SaaS consumption.

Fungible Data Center supports multi-tenancy with secure isolation. Enterprise teams instantiate environments with one-click deployment templates. Fungible gained the software-based template technology last year via its acquisition of disaggregation vendor Cloudistics.

Pardha Pyla Pardha Pyla

"What Fungible is delivering is a system with a software stack tightly integrated into its DPU chip. Delivering a full system is always a good thing, because it takes the guesswork out of integration. You get a fully optimized solution out of the box," said Ashish Nadkarni, an IDC group vice president of infrastructure systems, platforms and technologies.

Composable storage allows customers to acquire hardware resources as needed without buying a full rack. Users provision capacity from a pool of resources for as long as required. The resources are returned to the pool when the task is complete.

Designing the Fungible storage system to be composable lets IT teams dynamically configure resources based on the needs of an application, said Pardha Pyla, Fungible's vice president of product solutions and design.

"The gap between processing and networking has gone up dramatically over the last five or six years, and storage is seeing a concomitant gap. We have a chip at the junction of storage and networking that allows you to perform operations very close to where they originate," Pyla said.

Compose and compute While there isn't yet broad adoption, computational storage may be ready to move beyond test benches into deployment, according to analysts. Technologies are emerging that allow data operations to be performed very close to the storage. Besides Fungible, other computational storage startups include Burlywood, Eideticom, Nebulon, NGD Systems, Pliops, SambaNova Systems and ScaleFlux. Computational systems seek to address the limitations of hyper-converged infrastructure systems, in which users can only scale compute and storage by purchasing additional nodes. These newer technologies are designed to help organizations maximize the value of their compute and storage hardware spending, said Randy Kerns, a storage analyst at Evaluator Group, based in Boulder, Colo. You're going to see some of these products implemented with apps that are data-intensive and that need some degree of data manipulation. Randy KernsAnalyst, Evaluator Group "You're going to see some of these products implemented with apps that are data-intensive and that need some degree of data manipulation" to condition data for AI and machine learning, Kerns said. Nvidia Corp. has emerged as an influential player. Best known as a chipmaker for multimedia gaming, Nvidia has integrated its DGX supercomputer systems in storage systems via OEM deals. In separate transactions last year, Nvidia snagged computer networking company Mellanox Technologies and SwiftStack object storage, which is part of the Nvidia AI stack. (Nvidia's planned $40 billion takeover of chip designer Arm Holdings may be in jeopardy, however, with industry rivals urging federal regulators to review the deal.) Nvidia's aggressive pursuit of data centers raised the antennae of Intel, which responded by acquiring AI chipmaker Habana Labs in 2019.