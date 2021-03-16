Micron ceases 3D XPoint development to focus on CXL products

Micron Technology will immediately cease development of 3D XPoint memory and shift resources to products based on the emerging Compute Express Link (CXL) standard for connecting compute, memory and storage.

The Boise, Idaho-based memory and storage manufacturer determined there was "insufficient market validation to justify the ongoing high levels of investments required to successfully commercialize 3D XPoint at scale to address the evolving memory and storage needs of its customers," according to a press release. Micron said that, although development would end now, the manufacturing of 3D XPoint products would not wind down until it completes industry commitments over the next several quarters.

Micron began jointly developing 3D XPoint memory with Intel in 2012 to fill the performance gap between more expensive DRAM and cheaper NAND flash. In 2019, Micron bought out Intel's interest in the IM Flash Technologies fabrication plant that is dedicated to 3D XPoint production in Lehi, Utah, and in March 2020, they ended their joint development program. Although Micron and Intel ended their joint development work, Micron had continued to supply 3D XPoint wafers to Intel under a contractual agreement.

Micron's president and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said during a conference call that the company hopes to finalize the sale of the Lehi fab by the end of 2021 and is in discussions with several potential buyers.

In response to the news, Intel issued the following statement: "Micron's announcement doesn't change our strategy for Intel Optane or our ability to supply Intel Optane products to our customers."

Jim Handy, general director and semiconductor analyst at Objective Analysis, said Intel likely had put together a contingency plan, since Micron has slowly been extricating itself from the 3D XPoint business. He said he expects Intel to continue to promote and keep 3D XPoint technology as a competitive advantage over AMD processors. Handy noted that Intel could acquire the Lehi fab or ramp up its Rio Rancho, New Mexico, manufacturing site that runs prototype lots.

Micron's decision was more sudden than Handy anticipated it would be, but he said he could understand the rationale.