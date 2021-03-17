Diamanti Spektra completes cloud trifecta with GCP support

Diamanti Spektra's latest update extends its coverage to Google Cloud, enabling customers to create and manage Kubernetes clusters on all three major public clouds.

Diamanti Spektra 3.2 adds Google Cloud Platform (GCP) support for Ultima, Diamanti's hybrid cloud storage data plane. Ultima is a storage layer with integrated data services such as backup, replication, migration and failover, but it previously worked on only AWS and Azure. Ultima supports a wide range of Kubernetes distributions, including Red Hat OpenShift, VMware Tanzu, Amazon EKS, Google Kubernetes Engine and Azure Kubernetes Service.

The new support allows customers to create GCP-based Kubernetes clusters through Diamanti Spektra's management layer, deploy applications to those clusters and migrate applications between them and any clusters on another public cloud or on-premises storage. Spektra provides visibility into customers' Kubernetes clusters across all environments, allowing them to make application deployment decisions based on geography, cost or performance.

There is rising demand for GCP support among Diamanti's customers, said Brian Waldon, vice president of product. One of the goals of Diamanti Spektra is to be a cloud-vendor-neutral and Kubernetes-distribution-neutral management platform, so on a technical level, it made sense to "complete the story," he said.

"Our future customers are already operating on GCP, and we want to be able to meet them where they are," Waldon added.

The Spektra 3.2 update also added CRI-O support, allowing customers to switch to that as the default runtime instead of Docker. Kubernetes has deprecated Docker support as a container runtime after version 1.20 in favor of runtimes that use its Container Runtime Interface (CRI). Some of Diamanti's customers are already switching off Docker, Waldon said.

Docker isn't going to be the tool set that rules all Kubernetes deployments moving forward. This was the open source community's decision, and we're just following the community's lead here. Brian WaldonVice president of product, Diamanti

CRI-O was in top demand among Diamanti's customers and the open source community in general, Waldon said. This support addresses that demand, and it allows customers who are making that transition to test their applications against CRI-O before cutting off Docker.

