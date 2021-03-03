Pure Storage cloud deployments include dedicated bare metal

Pure Storage cloud customers now have the option to purchase all-flash storage on dedicated hardware tenants in select Equinix data centers.

The new offering, dubbed Pure Storage on Equinix Metal, allows customers to consume and remotely administer storage as a cloud service. The vendors have not disclosed pricing.

Pure is the first Equinix storage partner to offer single tenancy, said Zachary Smith, a managing director of Equinix Bare Metal. The new Pure Storage cloud offering is an extension of Equinix Metal Storage, a rebranding of the Packet technology the colocation provider acquired last year. Startup Packet provided infrastructure as a service using Apache-licensed automation software, and Smith was its founder and CEO.

Going global The Equinix partnership reflects Pure's effort to reach beyond North America. The initial rollout is focused on the 18 most interconnected hybrid cloud markets in the U.S. and globally, Smith said. In North America, the list of metro areas includes Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; California's Silicon Valley; New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Toronto. European cities on the list include Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, Madrid and Paris. Hong Kong; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Seoul, South Korea; and Tokyo headline the international markets. Shifting data to cloud arrays, whether managed locally or by a third-party vendor, can help organizations reduce capital expenditures. All the major vendors offer storage as a service to accommodate customers' need for faster storage, ease of management and scalability. Customers use Pure Storage on Equinix Metal to provision physical compute and storage via an Equinix data center. Pure Storage on Equinix Metal complements the Pure Storage as a Service cloud license, said Steve McDowell, a senior technology analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "Equinix Metal lives in an interesting space between on-prem data centers and the public cloud. It gives IT organizations a cloud-like model and reach, but with bare-metal capabilities," McDowell said. Equinix lacked integrated storage features, which is what Pure Storage offers. "It gives Pure customers a way to pair bare-metal single-tenancy storage with bare-metal servers," he said. "This isn't the kind of choice that you can easily get from a public cloud provider."