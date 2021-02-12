IBM, LucidLink the latest to tackle cloud file storage

File startup LucidLink has coupled its Filespaces NAS software with IBM Cloud Object Storage, a further sign that cloud-native file services have reached maturity.

IBM is the latest OEM partner for LucidLink, a San Francisco-based NAS software vendor that allows shared access to dense file volumes in the cloud. The LucidLink IBM Cloud bundle implements Filespaces cloud file storage as a service on top of IBM object storage. The vendor claims Filespaces allows data to be accessed from any location, regardless of file size or type.

LucidLink's file system for the cloud is intended as a replacement for dedicated NAS. The startup has partnerships with about 15 storage and cloud vendors. The Filespaces technology sits at the edge of a client device to create, configure, monitor and protect customers' cloud data. It sells similar bundled services for Wasabi file storage. The IBM object storage replaces a previous LucidLink bundle engineered for Amazon Web Services' Simple Storage Service. LucidLink also released updated pricing.

LucidLink FIlespaces allows users to customize deployments of file storage in the cloud

Cloud file storage goes mainstream LucidLink faces stiff competition from established storage vendors and major cloud providers. Cloud file storage is evolving to help organizations manage the growing file size generated by modern applications. That's led to a flurry of cloud-based file storage products. Google last year introduced Filestore High Scale, a high-performance cloud file storage based on its 2019 acquisition of file vendor Elastifile. Scale-out specialist Qumulo recently unveiled product enhancements that enable its file system to support unstructured data. Legacy vendors are also writing code to support file storage in the cloud. Dell EMC engineered a version of its Isilon scale-out software tuned for Google Cloud Platform and is expected to offer similar products for Microsoft Azure and AWS. Azure NetApp Files is an iteration of NetApp's OnTap storage operating system, optimized for the Microsoft Azure public cloud. It's the capability to manage data, regardless of its location, that IT really desires. Steve McDowellSenior technology analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy Steve McDowell, a senior technology analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said enterprises are deploying data-rich applications to the cloud and expect the same level of scalable file services they get from dedicated NAS appliances in the data center. "While the public cloud providers provide excellent file services at the instance level, they continue to lag in providing the kinds of scalable file services you need to deploy data lakes and high-performance distributed workloads," McDowell said. He said demand for fast cloud-based file storage is pulling legacy vendors into the cloud while spawning disruptive startups. "It's the capability to manage data, regardless of its location, that IT really desires," McDowell said.