DataCore Software buys Caringo to fill object storage gap

DataCore Software expanded its software-defined storage portfolio with the acquisition of object storage specialist Caringo to fill the missing piece in its block- and file-based product lineup.

Caringo's flagship Swarm object store will join DataCore's SANsymphony block storage virtualization and vFilO virtualized file technology to advance the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., software vendor's DataCore One vision that spans primary, secondary, backup and archival use cases across data center, cloud and edge sites.

DataCore CEO Dave Zabrowski said the Caringo acquisition was "all about DataCore One" -- the unified architecture of block, file and object storage the company advocates to address the industry problem of storage silos. He noted that Caringo represents "the final building block."

"With more of the focus moving from infrastructure up the stack to more business outcome-oriented digital transformation, there's an increasing need to have a unified storage architecture, so we don't have to manage the silos anymore as an industry," Zabrowski said.

Dave Zabrowski Dave Zabrowski

Zabrowski said DataCore did an analysis of whether the company should develop its own object store or try to acquire "best in breed." He said DataCore worked with Caringo for about six months to see if the merger would make sense and determined that it would.

The acquisition was the first for DataCore since its founding in 1998, although the company made a strategic investment in 2020 in container-attached storage startup MayaData. While the Caringo transaction closed on Jan. 15, DataCore waited until today to announce the deal, citing a combination of factors, including employee engagement and not wanting to issue news the week of the inauguration. Financial terms were not disclosed. Both DataCore and Caringo, which was founded in 2005, are privately held companies.

Randy Kerns, senior strategist and analyst at Evaluator Group, said it was important for DataCore to continue to grow beyond its storage virtualization roots with the addition of unstructured data storage and management.

"Caringo is a good fit," Kerns said. "They are not that large of a company and have a mature product with a very large set of capabilities."

Eric Burgener, research vice president at IDC, said customers would get a single-vendor option to manage their block, file and object storage, while DataCore gains access to an object storage market that is projected to grow in size from $13.1 billion in 2020 to $20.5 billion by 2024.

"Software-define storage revenues are not as large overall as external SAN/NAS storage," Burgener said. "But DataCore is clearly an alternative to appliances like Dell EMC PowerStore, HPE Nimble Storage and all the rest of the enterprise SAN/NAS market."

Burgener said Caringo's object store supports exabytes of capacity and stands out architecturally by running the software directly out of DRAM to deliver higher performance than most other object stores.

"With AI/ML-driven big data analytics being implemented in many enterprises due to digital transformation, having a very performant object store that meets the other enterprise requirements of availability, scalability and functionality is a good bet in 'skating to where the puck is going to be,'" Burgener said.

DataCore software-defined storage product portfolio