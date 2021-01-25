Vast Data storage packages Nvidia GPU for AI processing

Vast Data's universe has added some gravitational pull to help storage processing for AI processing.

The startup partnered with Nvidia to launch an AI reference architecture for its all-flash Universal Storage platform. The enhancement aims to help development teams boost AI inferencing.

Although billed as reference architecture, the Vast Data storage system is the same one sold as a standalone product. The new packaging does, however, give Vast Data access to Nvidia resellers and a first-mover position for Nvida's GPU DirectStorage, which is in beta.

The Vast Data storage is multi-petabyte storage geared for random access. Universal Storage targets hyperscalers and large enterprises that operate private scale-out clouds. The container-based system packages Vast Data's file servers with its LightSpeed NVMe-enabled commodity flash nodes. The network topology runs the NFS storage protocol on RDMA over Converged Ethernet to parallelize all network cards.

Vast Data serves all data from flash. Low-cost QLC SSDs provide bulk storage. Intel Optane storage class memory cards accelerate data access. Every Vast Data server has access to data in the flash pool.

The Vast Data storage controller is a Docker container. File and object protocols are accessed as microservices. The vendor claims its architecture ensures high availability with fast storage.

Regarding performance, Vast Data rates its system to feed AI workloads with up to 140 Gb/s and more than 1.5 million IOPS. The inclusion of Nvidia's DGX-based compute will push those performance numbers higher, said Jeff Denworth, Vast Data's vice president of products.

Vast Data Universal Storage is all-flash for AI.