30 TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs, 20 TB HDDs push storage limits in 2020

High-performance PCIe 4.0 SSDs are soaring past 30 TB, and spinning hard drives are hitting 20 TB for a cheaper alternative to cope with the escalating growth of data as 2020 draws to a close.

Chip manufacturers also continued to push the envelope with denser 3D NAND flash that can help users lower the cost per bit and reduce their storage footprints. Micron unveiled its 176-layer 3D NAND in November at the Flash Memory Summit, although it disclosed no timeline for availability. In December, SK Hynix announced that it provided controller companies with samples of its 176-layer, 512 Gigabit triple-level cell (TLC) flash, which it calls "4D NAND."

At year's end, Intel launched PCIe 4.0-based D5-P5316 SSDs built with its 144-layer quad-level-cell (QLC) 3D NAND that can store four bits per cell. The D5-P5316 is due in the first half of 2021 at capacities up to 30.72 TB. Earlier in the year, Intel added lower-capacity single-port PCIe 4.0 options, the D7-P5500 and D7-P5600, built with 96-layer TLC 3D NAND.

PCIe 4.0 SSDs make inroads Low-latency enterprise PCIe 4.0 SSDs emerged in late 2019, when Samsung unveiled its PM1733 and PM 1735, with a 30.72 TB model available upon request. Kioxia followed suit in 2020, with its CM6 offering up to 30.72 TB with single- and dual-port options. Samsung and Kioxia claim tests show their PCIe 4.0 SSDs hitting at least 1.4 million IOPS for random reads and 7 GBps for sequential reads. But Intel claimed to have the "world's fastest data center SSD" with the P5800X, which it launched this month. The P5800X uses second-generation 3D XPoint memory that Intel developed with Micron to fill the gap between slower and less-expensive NAND flash, and faster and higher-priced DRAM. Intel sold off its NAND flash business to SK Hynix in October to concentrate on AI, 5G networking, edge computing and its 3D XPoint products, which it brands as Optane. Micron in late 2019 said its first-generation 3D XPoint-based X100 was the fastest SSD, delivering 2.5 million IOPS for data reads and more than 9 GBps of read-write throughput in tests. But Intel claims the new P5800X supports PCIe 4.0 and tests out at 4.6 million random-read IOPS and 7.2 GBps in sequential-read throughput to boost performance over its PCIe 3.0-based P4800X predecessor. NAND flash shipments by technology type

Target uses for PCIe 4.0 SSDs PCIe 4.0 SSDs double the bandwidth of PCIe Gen 3 drives to target the most demanding workloads, including analytics, AI, machine learning and financial trading applications. But they require servers with processors that support the PCIe Gen 4 technology. So far, the main option has been servers equipped with AMD's Epyc CPU. Intel has yet to disclose when its server processors will support PCIe 4.0. Western Digital's Swapna Yasarapu, senior director of SSD product marketing for data center devices, said many customers still use slower SAS and SATA SSDs, and even PCIe Gen 3 SSDs can improve performance by a multiplier of two to five times.. In July, Western Digital (WD) shipped its highest-performing drive for cloud and data center workloads, the PCIe 3.1-based Ultrastar DC SN840. WD claimed the SN840 reached 780,000 IOPS for random reads and sequential throughput of 3.5 GBps for reads and 3.3 GBps for writes in tests. Kioxia pushed the limits of SAS in 2020 with its new PM6 Series SSD supporting 24 Gbps technology, rather than the 12 Gbps options offered in the past. Kioxia said customers requested write-intensive drives, so the PM6 supports 10 drive writes per day. Kioxia's data sheets list the PM6's sequential read performance at more than 4.3 GBps. Total annual capacity shipped for HDDs, SSDs and LTO tape