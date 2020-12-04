Lenovo storage expands NVMe with midrange DM ThinkSystem

Although best known for servers, Lenovo wants to stake out territory in enterprise storage.

Lenovo's data center group this week rounded out its ThinkSystem storage with a midrange NVMe array designed for multiprotocol data management and cloud-based intelligent monitoring. ThinkSystem DM5100F, launched on Thursday, adds an entry-level Lenovo flash array to the NVMe-based DM Series. The 2U rackmount DM5100F system takes 48 15.36 TB NVMe SSDs and scales to 737 TB per node.

Lenovo storage controllers can be configured as active-active NAS or SAN clusters. A 12-node NAS configuration provides nearly 9 TB of raw capacity, while a six-node SAN cluster scales to 4.4 PB of raw block storage.

Enterprises can mix and match Lenovo storage arrays, servers and branded networking gear and manage the infrastructure with Lenovo XClarity system support. Lenovo also added a Fibre Channel switch and unveiled new hardware reference architecture for SAP HANA shops.

Anticipating objects at the edge The Lenovo DM Series storage operating system now supports S3-compatible storage, allowing file, block and object data to be managed within a unified cloud management pane. ThinkSystem Intelligent Monitoring automates storage management with a built-in AI component. Customers can use Lenovo storage to replicate snapshots from edge environments to the data center core or the public cloud. The integrated disaster recovery allows data centers to boost business continuity, said Stuart McRae, Lenovo's GM of storage. Analyst firm Gartner predicts big changes to address storage in edge environments. Gartner said half of all new data will be generated outside core data center networks by 2024. McRae said the DM Series enhancements were made to address customer needs at the network edge. "New applications on the edge are being written and developed for object storage. Being able to manage all data type as one gives our customers a lot of efficiency. They can secure their data and unify backups without the need for separate devices," McRae said. Lenovo ThinkSystem DM5100F