COVID-19 research spurs IHME to 18 TB HDDs in Qumulo storage

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation faced a challenge with its COVID-19 research that is not uncommon among non-profit organizations that work with massive datasets.

Seattle-based IHME knew it needed to increase its storage capacity -- in its case, via Qumulo appliances -- to handle more petabytes of data. But the institute also had to make sure performance would be adequate, costs would be kept in check, and the impact to its data center footprint at the University of Washington would be minimized.

"We have limited space, so we have to maximize how much we can put in a rack," said Serkan Yalcin, IHME's director of IT, infrastructure and DevOps.

Based at the university's medical school and funded through grants, IHME analyzes worldwide health data and makes forecasts and tools freely available to help governments, hospital systems and policymakers make decisions on resource allocation. IHME conducts research on more than 300 diseases and risk factors, and the COVID-19 pandemic became a natural area of focus in 2020 while its other projects continued.

COVID-19 research adds data to heavy load Yalcin estimated the COVID-19 research added 10% to 15% more data to the institute's already heavy load. IHME ingests raw data from outside sources and generates even more data as it creates models and visualizations based on best- and worst-cases scenarios. One example that has seen considerable worldwide use is IHME's projection of COVID-19 deaths depending on the percentage of the population that wears masks. When Yalcin joined IHME in 2010, the institute's storage systems had about 5 TB of data. Yalcin said IHME generated at least 500 TB of strictly COVID-related data since last summer, and with each month that passes, it generally creates more data than the prior month. IHME has used scale-out file storage from Qumulo since 2014, when it switched from Quantum's StorNext at a time when storage capacity was nearly doubling every six months. Yalcin said Qumulo offered advantages with monitoring and managing billions of files. He could click a folder and, within seconds, see the source, the number of files, the capacity and usage trends over the last 72 hours or 30 days. "To that point, I'd never seen any file system that gave you as much insight as Qumulo does," Yalcin said. He left IHME in Aug. 2015 to work as a customer success manager for Qumulo for eight months. Yalcin returned to IHME in 2017, after working as director of customer support & IT at Maana, a computer software firm. With its data load escalating last year, IHME reached out to Qumulo to check out the latest options for a new platform that could pack in the most data per rack and deliver the best performance it could afford. Qumulo sells both all-NVMe flash systems and hybrid models that combine solid-state drives (SSDs) and cheaper hard disk drives (HDDs).

All-flash won't work economically for IHME Even though flash SSD prices have been dropping with the latest quad-level cell (QLC) 3D NAND technology, Yalcin said all-flash systems would not make economic sense for IHME over hybrid models because the institute derives no revenue from its work. Qumulo's hybrid systems sell for about a third of the price of the more energy efficient all-flash systems, according to Ben Gitenstein, the company's vice president of product management. So, IHME opted for the Qumulo C-432T hybrid platform with 432 TB of raw storage capacity, using NVMe-based 3.2 TB SSDs to cache data in front of the largest available 18 TB HDDs from Western Digital. The data lands on the NVMe SSDs first, and the hottest data stays on the flash drives to speed access. Colder data goes to the slower HDDs.