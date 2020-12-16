7 ways data storage management in 2020 has changed

COVID-19 forced many IT teams to change their approach to data storage management in 2020. In response to the outbreak, organizations flocked to the cloud, updated storage operations, virtualized desktop delivery and took several other steps to adapt to the new reality. Many of these changes are likely to stick around even after the pandemic subsides.

However, not all storage administrators are experiencing the same issues, said Jim Handy, general director at research firm Objective Analysis. "An admin in the brick-and-mortar retail sector is likely to be underworked, while storage admins who deal with work from home, home entertainment, online purchasing and gaming are probably burning the midnight oil just to keep up with a surge in demand."

Despite the differences among industries, most storage admins have modified their routines to address changing requirements for data storage management in 2020. Here, we look at seven new trends that have emerged and what they might mean to storage in a post-COVID-19 world.

1. Moving to the cloud Probably the biggest impact of the pandemic on data storage management has been an accelerated move to the cloud, accompanied by decreasing on-premises storage sales. Because of the surging growth in e-business, companies that had been slow to adopt cloud-based storage and other cloud services are now moving to the cloud, Handy said. "It's difficult to add hardware as fast as the market is growing. Cloud-based services make scaling so much easier," he said. Tom Coughlin, president of consulting firm Coughlin Associates, agreed, noting that the use of online resources and cloud storage has led to larger cloud data centers. He also expects this trend will continue. "Even after the pandemic has passed it's likely many folks will work remotely more often than in the past, continuing demand for enterprise online and cloud storage," he said. There's good reason for this. Cloud storage can simplify IT operations, free up administrators for other tasks and make it easier for them to manage storage remotely. However, they must still address issues such as data migration, systems integration, security and compliance, while weighing the long-term costs of subscription fees. Public cloud use is likely to stay high in the post-pandemic era.

2. Embracing multi-platform configurations Despite the cloud migration, many organizations continued to maintain some storage on premises. This has often meant implementing hybrid- or multi-cloud strategies or deploying other solutions, such as moving storage to the edge to accommodate specific use cases. IT teams have had to come up with innovative ways to deliver data where it's needed, while ensuring the necessary performance, integration and data protections. Many organizations were already moving to multi-platform configurations before the pandemic hit and will likely continue doing so in a post-COVID-19 world. Multi-platform configurations offer more flexible infrastructure than traditional approaches, while helping to extend services across boundaries. Storage administrators must come up with integrated and secure storage systems that can bridge multiple environments and deliver the necessary services. NVMe-oF is one such technology. The protocol is "fueling the development of specialized processors closer to or in the storage devices," benefiting computational storage and edge environments, Coughlin said.

3. When everybody's remote Larger remote workforces have strained internal storage systems and the administrators who run them. Not only has this meant implementing new data storage management systems in 2020 or enhancing existing ones, but it has also left storage admins dealing with the challenges of a remote workforce, such as people operating with limited bandwidth in less secure environments and adopting informal work habits. At the same time, many storage administrators are also working remotely, complicating their jobs even more. However, a remote workforce also offers benefits, and once the pandemic subsides, organizations will likely continue supporting remote workers. Storage managers will need to ensure their storage systems have the performance and capacity to support these workers. This change will require the right technologies. For example, in his discussion about NVMe-oF, Coughlin said the use of Ethernet as an NVMe-oF is "leading to ways to offload CPUs using specialized processing devices and move to truly Ethernet-based storage." With this technology, IT gets the benefits of an Ethernet fabric, while being able to deliver better performance to data-driven applications, ultimately benefiting both administrators and remote workers.

4. Virtualizing desktop delivery More attention to supporting remote workers has meant more virtual desktops. In some cases, IT teams have opted for desktop as a service (DaaS), in others VDI, either on premises or on cloud platforms. Organizations that already supported VDI may have needed to beef up their storage systems and take other steps to accommodate the increased loads. Virtual desktops, especially DaaS, simplify desktop deployment and data storage management. That's why many organizations are likely to stick with virtualization after the pandemic. However, administrators must ensure the virtual desktops have adequate storage resources to meet performance and capacity requirements. For DaaS, this might translate to additional subscription fees. For VDI, it can mean buying more storage or implementing enhancements, such as all-flash arrays. If organizations support distributed VDI, they must also address the complexities that come with redundancy, data sharing and collaboration.

5. Adjusting storage operations In the past 10 months, most storage administrators have had to modify their operations, with changes taking many forms. Sales of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) are up, indicating some admins have turned to this technology, which makes it easier to deploy and manage server and storage resources. Organizations are also turning to storage as a service (STaaS) to limit Capex spending and simplify procurement, deployment and, in some cases, ongoing maintenance. In addition, they're relying more on the cloud for IT management services that help streamline infrastructure operations. HCI appliances, STaaS and cloud services simplify data storage management and make it easier to manage storage remotely. Most teams were already looking for ways to help streamline operations prior to COVID-19 to better deal with heterogenous data and support modern applications, which are often distributed and require flexible infrastructure. The pandemic has accelerated those efforts. Storage issues are top business drives for adopting HCI.

6. Deploying smarter storage solutions The pandemic has provided a graphic reminder of the importance of intelligence and automation in supporting storage systems. Data storage management tools that incorporate AI, machine learning, predictive analytics and other advanced technologies can identify and resolve storage issues faster, especially when used in conjunction with automation. Intelligent, automated storage has been particularly useful during the pandemic, helping optimize performance, resolve issues faster, reduce manual operations and ensure security and compliance. Part of the challenge of data storage management in 2020 has been that the pandemic brought with it many staff reductions, said Scott Reder, principal storage specialist at Ahead, a cloud solutions and services provider. These reductions have "increased focus on automation tools to extend the coverage of smaller storage administration teams."