How can ransomware attack cloud storage?

Ransomware has been a persistent threat to organizations of all sizes. As companies increasingly transition to cloud-based platforms, they must consider how ransomware can attack cloud storage.

There are many different types of cloud storage and numerous cloud storage providers. In addition, individual providers often offer several different classes of cloud storage, including file, archive and object storage.

This discussion will refer to generic cloud storage. While some cloud providers may offer security mechanisms designed to combat ransomware, these capabilities are not completely effective, nor are they standard across all cloud providers.

Consider the nature of ransomware, which has existed for many years. Early on, ransomware was somewhat unsophisticated. If a user fell victim to a ransomware attack, the damage was often limited to the contents of the user's hard disk.

Over time, however, ransomware authors began to realize that high-value data was often stored on back-end servers, rather than solely on someone's hard disk. As such, ransomware evolved to encrypt the contents of network shares. Some modern ransomware is even designed to attack specific applications.