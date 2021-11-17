How can organizations manage Microsoft Teams storage limits?

Amid the pandemic, Microsoft Teams has become a key element for communication within businesses. But since Teams data is spread over various parts of Microsoft 365, it's important to monitor storage limits.

Microsoft Teams uses SharePoint Online for file storage, while it stores voice messages, calendar meetings and contacts in Exchange Online. Teams stores some of the other data, such as images, recordings and telemetry data, in Azure. The bulk of the message data is stored in a chat service table, but will eventually move to Azure Cosmos DB. Similarly, chat data will eventually move to Exchange.

Files often make up the bulk of an organization's Teams data. With the creation of a new team, a corresponding SharePoint site is also created. With the creation of a channel within a team, SharePoint creates a folder within a team site. Likewise, files that users share within Teams are automatically added to a SharePoint document library.